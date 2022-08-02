NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Our Adventure So Far

Echelon Supply and Service, formally known as JGB Enterprises, Inc. (JGB) was founded in 1977 in Dewitt, NY. By 1979, JGB had generated over $1 million dollars in revenue.

Echelon Supply and Service rebrands to consolidate as one company

In 1981, the company expanded its expertise into defense contracting and quickly became the largest specialty hose supplier for the United States Military. In 1982, JGB launched its first satellite location just outside of Buffalo, NY, and in 1984 moved its headquarters to its current home in Liverpool, NY. Over the next fifteen years, JGB experienced unprecedented growth, prompting the company to open three new satellite locations in St. Louis, Houston, and Charlotte. By 2017, JGB grew to over 250 employees and $125 million dollars in sales.

In 2018, JGB Enterprises was acquired by HCI Equity Partners. Headquartered in Washington, DC, HCI Equity Partners is a private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies. With the backing of HCI, JGB acquired the former HosePower Canada (HPC) in June of 2021. Headquartered in Whitby, ON, with six locations across Eastern and Western Canada, the company serves over 3,000 customers as a distributor of hydraulic, industrial and propane hose, fittings, and accessories. This acquisition allowed JGB Enterprises to accelerate their geographic expansion throughout North America, reigniting their Hydraulic Hose and Accessory product offering while leveraging collective commercial and operational synergies. In December of 2021, JGB began their rebranding process when the former HosePower Canada was rebranded to Echelon Supply and Service.

Over the past two years, JGB Enterprises has continued to expand across the United States while at the same time growing product offerings. With the acquisition of All-Serv Industrial in December of 2021, JGB has strengthened their position in the Gulf Coast region. All-Serv Industrial is headquartered in Sulphur Springs, Louisiana, and has two additional regional locations. Additionally, JGB acquired Berg-Nelson in March of 2022, expanding their footprint to include Long Beach, California.

New Brand Identity

With such unprecedented growth in the industrial & military segments, as well as three acquisitions in two years, the company felt it was time for a rebrand to better communicate the breadth of expertise ESS truly represents while setting the stage to meet future growth opportunities. We are excited to announce that as of July 2022, JGB Enterprises, Inc. has joined our Canadian division by officially rebranding to Echelon Supply and Service. The rebrand includes a new brand identity and logo that supports our mission.

“By merging under one strengthened banner, Echelon Supply and Service is better able to grow our footprint, offerings and service channels to provide the best services and products to our loyal customers.” said Kevin Kilkelly, president of Echelon Supply and Service.

The new Echelon logo inspires the company’s vision of becoming North America’s premier service provider of material conveyance systems and components to the industry and warfighter. It represents transformation, innovation, strength, and growth.

The “leaning E” is simple but modern, representing the company’s desire to Lean Forward, and was derived from our mission to keep our partners moving forward by deploying industry expertise with a sense of urgency and a fanatical focus on the customer experience.

The color choice is obviously red, white, and blue, but if you look closely at the red color, it is Canadian flag red. We chose these colors specifically to represent our North American footprint, but to also inspire trust, strength, and our unwavering commitment to our customers.

Updated Message

Over our 45-year history, the company has recognized the brand attributes that have set it apart from the competition:

Responsive service

Knowledgeable team

Craftsmanship

Quality first

Easy to work with

Echelon Supply and Service is fanatical about providing customers with hands-on, responsive service to supply them with what they need, when they need it. These attributes are the driving force behind providing the best customer experience!

Unwavering Commitment

Even as its corporate identity evolves, one thing will remain unchanged: Echelon Supply and Service is committed to keep its partners moving forward by deploying industry expertise with a sense of urgency and a fanatical focus on the customer experience.

Please use the information below if you would like to contact Echelon with any questions:

Echelon Supply and Service Corporate Headquarters: 115 Metropolitan Park Drive, Liverpool, New York 13088.

Call (315) 451-2770 or email info@Echelonsupply.com.