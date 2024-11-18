Don’t gamble with chemical safety: Protect your workforce and your business

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Chemical handling comes with many risks, from workplace injuries to compliance failures. With thousands of injuries reported annually due to chemical exposure, chemical safety is a gamble no company can afford to take. Implementing the right protective equipment and protocols is critical to ensuring the safety of your workforce.

The stakes are high: Why chemical safety matters

Failing to prioritize chemical safety can have devastating consequences for employees and organizations. Workers’ compensation for chemical burns and inflammations cost $91,278 every year, not including the emotional and mental toll of pain, and long-term health issues.

Beyond the physical harm, chemical-related incidents can lead to significant financial losses and damage to your company’s reputations. Businesses often face:

Increased insurance costs: Accidents drive up workers’ compensation premiums

Accidents drive up workers’ compensation premiums Regulatory fines : OSHA violation result in hefty penalties

: OSHA violation result in hefty penalties Operational disruptions : Injuries lead to downtime and missed deadlines

: Injuries lead to downtime and missed deadlines Reputation damage: Safety incidents erode trust among employees, clients, and partners

Fortunately, these risks are often preventable with proper safety measures. By investing in high-performance personal protective equipment (PPE) and effective programs, companies can create safer workplaces while safeguarding their bottom line and ensuring their workers are truly protected.

The Ansell advantage: Proven solutions for chemical safety

Ansell has been a trusted leader globally in personal protective equipment for over 130 years, offering innovative solutions designed to protect workers in high-risk environments. With our broad portfolio that combines advanced technology with comfort and durability, we ensure comprehensive protection without compromising productivity.

AlphaTec®: Chemical protection you can trust

AlphaTec®53-002 and 53-003 gloves raise the bar for chemical resistance, offering advanced protection to a broad spectrum of chemicals. Lightweight yet durable, these gloves provide safety and dexterity, enabling workers to perform their tasks confidently, knowing they are fully protected without sacrificing functionality.

Integrated safety solutions

Ansell’s broad portfolio extends beyond gloves to include body protection, ensuring workers are shielded from head to toe. Together, these solutions create a comprehensive barrier against workplace hazards.

Tailored guidance

Not all PPE is the same. PPE is only effective when paired with the right strategies. Ansell’s experts help businesses identify workplace-specific risks, select appropriate protective solutions for the job, and implement safety programs that enhance compliance and efficiency.

Take the first step toward safer workplaces

Chemical safety isn’t just about meeting regulations – it’s about protecting the team of people who show up everyday to work. Ansell’s solutions combine innovation, expertise, and practicality to help businesses create a safer, more efficient workplace.

Discover more

Don’t leave safety to chance. Learn how to make chemical safety your company’s winning strategy.

Visit Ansell’s Don’t Gamble with Chemical Safety page to access cutting-edge products, expert resources, and educational tools to ensure your team stays protected.