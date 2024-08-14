NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

It’s no secret that most of the industrial on-site heat treatment industry still uses outdated procedures and equipment.

This lack of evolvement causes maintenance and capital production inefficiencies, consistently pushing projects over budget while exposing the workforce to unnecessary safety risks. Furthermore, Cap X expenses associated with research and development, coupled with a reluctance towards change, generally reduce the time and money spent on innovation. As a result of poor third-party service offerings, facility owners and contractors are often subjected to inherited liability.

The main goal for facility owners and O&G EPC contractors is now to find on-site heat treatment providers who strive to shift the ideology of what is possible within this niche service sector to produce a safer, more cost-effective and quality-driven output. Providers who understand that job site needs are constantly changing, cost margins and production efficiency are of the utmost concern and that safety requirements have become increasingly demanding are separating themselves from the AVL pack.

After significant time and research on how to improve these contractor pains, a leader in the on-site heat treatment industry emerged. For over two and a half decades, Superheat has been advancing on-site heat treatment for the digital marketplace and is the only company in the world dedicated exclusively to the wireless remote control (United States Patent No.: US 8,361.252 B2) and operation of on-site heat treatment equipment.

The Superheat SmartWay™: Transforming on-site heat treatment

Expand Digital solutions for advanced on-site heat treatment management

Early in their tenure, Superheat developed the renowned Superheat SmartWay™ process which seamlessly integrates remote operation technology and equipment advancements with digital project management and quality assurance platforms. Additionally, they adopted a method that ensures one of the smallest job site footprints in the industry. This innovative approach delivers the most efficient, state-of-the-art on-site heat treatment services and marks the dawn of a new era in on-site heat treatment.

Superheat SmartWay™ provides a range of on-site heat treatment applications, including weld preheating, post weld heat treatment, solution annealing, post-bake/bake-out and line thaws. At its core, SmartWay leverages the unique capabilities of the Superheat SmartCenter™— the off-site control hub of the entire heat treatment process — which includes engineering, heat cycle management center and digital quality throughput. All while SmartView™, their digital project management and quality assurance platform, provides the utmost client transparency. Their purpose-built equipment, including SmartPak™, SmartPoint™, SmartGen™, MagneMat™ and SmartFurnace™, all play a pivotal role in bringing value to the overall client project.

Superheat SmartCenter™: The wireless remote-control hub for enhanced project efficiency

The Superheat SmartCenter™ stands out from competitors as a truly remote and wireless control hub for the entire heat treatment process. Instead of operating on-site equipment from a field trailer that takes up valuable job site footprint and requires additional personnel through facility gates, Superheat utilizes strategically located control centers worldwide. This approach maximizes field labor productivity and ultimately reduces costs for end users. The technical engineering department within the SmartCenter provides the expertise necessary to efficiently set up and tear down heat treatment configurations in accordance with industry codes, standards and client procedures.

Once the project is commissioned, control room operators manage equipment and heat cycles through a patented remote process, ensuring optimal on-site labor efficiency and maximum quality. Their highly skilled quality assurance division reviews all heat treatment specifications and uploads comprehensive Superheat SmartReports™ to Superheat SmartView™, making critical heat treatment records available for download by client representatives. By managing this documentation digitally, Superheat significantly reduces idle time on document turnover, allowing contractors to proceed swiftly to the next steps of their projects.

The core of digital project management: Superheat SmartView™

The Superheat SmartView™ digital project management and quality assurance platform are the core of the SmartWay™ process, offering unparalleled convenience right at clients' fingertips. Customers consistently praise the project efficiency, quality documentation and centralized communication benefits that SmartView™ brings to their job sites. This platform enables Superheat to organize, distribute and execute all tasks seamlessly while contractors can leverage the communication portal to the Superheat SmartCenter™ throughout their projects. This streamlined exchange of critical documentation ensures one source of truth for all parties involved.

Previously, contractors often struggled to understand where their specialty subs fit into the overall production status. With SmartView™, they can now transform data into actionable knowledge, making informed decisions on the next critical steps of their projects. Clients can view and receive real-time project status notifications, including estimated cycle start and finish times and monitor live heat cycle charts from anywhere, at any time.

Advanced equipment for superior heat treatment

Superheat pulls upon decades of client feedback to in-house manufacture best-in-class heat treatment equipment that far exceeds industry standards of capacity and footprint. Continual investment in research and development ensures their clients receive the most advanced heat treatment technology that builds in features specifically to address common job site pain points. They understand clients are pressured to do more with less, so it’s their commitment to innovate with equipment that maximizes output while minimizing valuable space on your project.

Furthermore, Superheat has recently invested substantial time into magnet technology that will forever change the installation methods of flexible ceramic heating pads — the Superheat MagneMat™. By reinventing the traditional heat treatment pad construction and utilizing magnet integration, they have eliminated the standard pinning process on large-diameter projects.

Conclusion: A new standard in on-site heat treatment

As the industry moves forward, Superheat continues to lead the charge, transforming how on-site heat treatment is perceived and executed. By embracing change and focusing on the voice of the client, Superheat is not just keeping up with the industry’s demands but is actively shaping its future. The era of tradition based on ignorance is over, and with Superheat, a Better. Safer. Faster. ™ way is here.

Check out the video above for an in-depth exploration of the SmartWay process and the synergy of their SmartCenter™, the SmartView™ platform and cutting-edge equipment advancements, which together revolutionize on-site heat treatment.

Upcoming events for Superheat:

Attending regional events is a priority for Superheat, offering potential clients the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the Superheat SmartWay™ process and engage with their highly skilled regional representatives. Below is a list of their upcoming events in the U.S., Canada and the UK. If you're in the area, be sure to stop by and see them in action.

For more information, visit superheat.com or call 1-888-508-3226.