Delivering predictable outcomes in complex industrial environments

Downstream oil & gas and industrial facilities across the Gulf Coast are under growing pressure to execute capital projects and turnaround work faster, safer and at lower cost without ever compromising uptime.

This whitepaper breaks down how Liberty Flare Mechanical's integrated EPC and self-perform model solves that problem, using a real $22M+ project track record as proof. Download it to see exactly how tighter integration and direct control over critical scopes translate into measurable schedule, cost and safety gains.

What readers will learn

Why fragmented delivery fails in live facilities — how multiple subcontractors, disconnected phases, and limited visibility create schedule delays, cost overruns, rework, and operational disruption in high-pressure, continuously running plants.

— how multiple subcontractors, disconnected phases, and limited visibility create schedule delays, cost overruns, rework, and operational disruption in high-pressure, continuously running plants. The 5-phase integrated EPC + self-perform framework — Assessment & Planning, Engineering & Pre-Construction, Execution Through Self-Performance, Project Controls & Delivery, and Commissioning & Turnover, and how each phase reduces risk.

— Assessment & Planning, Engineering & Pre-Construction, Execution Through Self-Performance, Project Controls & Delivery, and Commissioning & Turnover, and how each phase reduces risk. What "self-perform" actually means in practice — direct in-house control of pipe fabrication, specialty welding, structural steel, civil scopes, and industrial I&E, instead of relying on subcontractors.

— direct in-house control of pipe fabrication, specialty welding, structural steel, civil scopes, and industrial I&E, instead of relying on subcontractors. A real-world case study — a fully integrated EPC project delivered from concept through commissioning, including how field-verified engineering (rather than legacy drawings) reduced rework and scope changes.

— a fully integrated EPC project delivered from concept through commissioning, including how field-verified engineering (rather than legacy drawings) reduced rework and scope changes. The hard numbers behind the model — $22M+ in EPC work delivered in 24 months, >95% on-time completion, >98% weld first-pass acceptance, 10–20% cost savings through prefabrication, up to 25% faster field installation, and zero lost-time incidents.

— $22M+ in EPC work delivered in 24 months, >95% on-time completion, >98% weld first-pass acceptance, 10–20% cost savings through prefabrication, up to 25% faster field installation, and zero lost-time incidents. The compliance backbone — how work is executed to AWS, ASME, AISC, and ACI standards, backed by full QA/QC programs and NDE testing.

— how work is executed to AWS, ASME, AISC, and ACI standards, backed by full QA/QC programs and NDE testing. Four lessons learned from the field — why front-end integration, prefabrication, self-performed scopes, and tight coordination with facility operations are what actually drive performance on live industrial sites.

The takeaway is simple: when engineering, fabrication and construction are tightly integrated and critical scopes are self-performed rather than subcontracted — industrial operators get faster execution, lower costs, higher quality and far greater predictability. Backed by $22M+ in recent project delivery and hard performance data, this isn't a theoretical framework. It's a proven one.

Download the full whitepaper to see the complete case study and decide whether this model fits your next capital project or turnaround.