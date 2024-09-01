Dedicated to rebuilding America’s future

In a striking display of rapid growth and diversification, a group of companies has expanded into five separate entities, delivering a wide range of industrial services across North America, the Caribbean and even as far afield as Africa.

TF Companies works in diverse facilities including refineries, chemical plants, gas and power plants, remote pipelines, gathering stations, oil drilling sites, food processing centers and data centers. The group manages and performs all aspects of construction execution, from dirt work, civil, structural, mechanical and piping, to vessels and I&E services. The group's project managers oversee entire jobsites, coordinating various tasks to ensure accountability and provide a single point of contact for clients.

Project profiles TF Companies has been involved in numerous large projects over the years. Profiles from recent projects include: ◼ Methanol plant — West Africa

Performed work on two convection boxes (heaters) consisting of 120 tubes

Scope: Mechanical, specialty welding, pipe fabrication and installation

35,000 workforce hours with no repairs on welding performed

◼ Clean energy power plant — La Porte, Texas

Capital improvement project and maintenance

Scope: Civil, structural, mechanical, piping, I&E and painting

◼ Superfund cleanup site — Copperhill, Tennessee

Seepage collection pump station

Scope: Dirt work, civil, structure, mechanical and piping

12,000 workforce hours

◼ Oil refinery turnaround — Houston

Scope: Towers, mechanical, heater retubes, exchangers and electrical

24,000 workforce hours

◼ Power plant outage — Corpus Christi, Texas

Scope: Mechanical, pipe fabrication and installation

13,000 workforce hours

TF Companies' rich history

Founded by industry veterans with over 30 years of experience, TF Companies quickly built a strong reputation and maintained a perfect safety record despite the hazardous nature of its work. TF Companies began modestly, specializing in towers, pressure vessel repairs and internal installations. Initially known as Tower Force in 2014, the company earned credibility by obtaining National Board Inspection Code ‘R,' and ASME ‘S' and ‘U' stamps, allowing it to perform code work on vessels in chemical plants and refineries. With over 10 years of service, Tower Force has gained many repeat customers, some of whom rely on the company for the entire mechanical scope of their turnarounds. In 2018, after successfully building and exiting several companies, Whitney Strickland joined Tower Force. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Strickland's journey began as a laborer and eventually led to executive positions at major companies. He also operates his own successful businesses and is an investor in the energy sector, leveraging his partnerships in various industrial services and manufacturing businesses. Strickland saw an opportunity to expand Tower Force; he envisioned adding more businesses to better serve his established customers. Strickland's vision included adding the extensive mechanical, civil, piping and structural disciplines expertise of Addie Guillory, an experienced and degreed project manager, to lead the first new venture, TF Industrial Services, which was launched at the end of 2018. Guillory joined the new company following 42 years of experience in manufacturing facilities maintenance and major projects, In response to the need for specialty welding and critical project services, Turnaround Special Forces (TASF) was created in 2020 by Eddie Garza, a former business partner of Strickland's. Renowned for his specialty welding and piping teams, Garza provides supervision and skilled labor for critical, schedule-driven projects. TASF is based in Livingston, Louisiana. Garza brought in industry veteran, Mike Underwood, and the duo continues to live up to their reputation for quality, safety and efficiency. A combined 60-plus years of experience between them and a database of the best craft workers in the U.S. enables them to perform at a level that is rarely seen in the industry.

Following this, TF Field Services was established to serve clients in the upstream, midstream pipeline and infrastructure services sectors. Under the guidance of Rumaldo ‘Mando' Esparza, TF Field Services established offices in Corpus Christi, Edinburg and Pearsall, Texas. Esparza's leadership enabled the company to handle day-to-day work and site projects for upstream well sites, providing crucial support for clients. The company has a following of local labor forces to provide services for gas-fired combined cycle power plants near those locations and beyond. It was recently approved for the North American Energy Services Preferred Vendor Program, which encompasses over 170 power plants operated nationwide. The most recent addition is TF Electrical Services, founded by Ozmel ‘Oz' Tovias. With a distinguished career in I&E services, Tovias brought expertise in troubleshooting and providing skilled labor. TF Electrical caters to turnarounds, maintenance and capital projects, including data centers, for clients in the energy and manufacturing industries. With the tight constraint in skilled labor, TF Electrical has sought out Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Works Training, part of the Gulf Coast Technical Institute for help in ensuring a qualified workforce. As the group grew, the need for added structure became apparent. In 2021, the concept for TF Companies was created. By 2023 more management was needed and Strickland was named CEO of TF Companies, while Esparza was named president of TF Field Services.

Next steps

With a stellar reputation and a proven track record in construction, TF Companies is poised to play a significant role in the reshoring of manufacturing and rebuilding of America. Leveraging its extensive and experienced management and personnel, TF Companies is uniquely equipped to address the diverse and complex needs of modern infrastructure projects. Its expertise spans various disciplines, making it a one-stop solution for comprehensive construction and refurbishment efforts. By utilizing its well-established safety protocols and industry certifications, TF Companies ensures that every project meets the highest standards of quality and reliability. As America embarks on ambitious infrastructure and redevelopment initiatives, TF Companies stands ready to contribute its extensive knowledge and capabilities. Its history of successful project management in refineries, chemical plants, data centers and more demonstrates its ability to handle largescale, multifaceted projects. TF Companies' commitment to innovation and efficiency positions it as a key player in revitalizing the nation's infrastructure. By harnessing its seasoned workforce and robust project execution strategies, it aims to deliver sustainable and resilient infrastructure solutions that will drive America's growth and prosperity for decades to come. For more information, visit tf-companies.com or call (866) GOTO-TFC.