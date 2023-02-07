Critical success factors for scaling an EHS system across the organization

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Companies who rely on this unconsolidated array of different EHS software systems miss out on a whole host of potential benefits from an effective solution.

Some of the benefits of having a consolidated EHSQ system include:

Centralized EHSQ data

Improved data analysis

Avoiding duplicated work efforts

More appealing to IT functions

Workflow consistency

Lower subscription costs

To take advantage of these benefits, organizations must consider using an all-in-one EHSQ software solution that can be scaled across the entire organization.

But scaling software across your organization seems like an intimidating process. So, before you get started, it’s important to plan and be prepared for what that might look like. Make sure that you structure it in a way that you’re not overwhelmed by the scope of the project.

This article will help prepare you by reviewing the risks and challenges of scaling and how to overcome them.

Key factors for scaling an EHSQ system across the organization

To be successful, there are some key factors and considerations that you should keep in mind before you begin scaling at a wider level. This will help enhance and align your software alongside the business.

Find the right balance between flexibility and standardization of the EHSQ system, especially within your forms and workflows.

Flexibility is centered around letting those separate entities, departments, and personnel within your business fulfill their EHS needs effectively. But then you also must consider standardization and the benefits of being able to fulfill global EHS reporting requirements quickly and effectively in a consistent manner.

Ease of use is paramount. Be sure to invest heavily in making the software more useful to your employees.

Make sure throughout the rollout, you go out to people and get the software in their hands, get their feedback, make sure you have their language needs, their cultural requirements, etc. in place to help make the software system work effectively for them.

Managing complexity

One of the most common mistakes companies make when it comes to scaling is wanting to start too big or wanting to achieve too much in one implementation attempt.

While it’s great to have the ambition to scale rapidly, the reality is that change takes time and it's best to minimize your risk by taking it slow. This allows you to test and use the system and work out any challenges or bottlenecks that may be happening in the beginning stages of implementation.

Beware of the drive to achieve too much in one go.

Start with the process that brings value the fastest. You want results in 6 to 8 months to avoid implementation fatigue.

Work in an iterative way, co-creation is the most successful approach.

Deliver fast, train faster.

Planning to scale your EHS system

Using software to manage EHS processes is a widely deployed and mature tech category. But quantifying the cost savings to develop an internal business case is a tall order for many EHS leaders juggling plenty of other mission-critical priorities.

Potential ROI timelines vary according to modules deployed, customer industry, number of users, and country of deployment, to name a few aspects.

Watch a TenForce on-demand webinar where we address the whys and hows of manufacturing companies looking to scale their EHS system across the organization:

Cost-efficiency

KPIs measured across the company in a consistent way

Uniform processes, global reporting, and uniform ways of addressing EHSQ goals and challenges

Reputation: not an old-fashion factory, keep up with the latest tech, the need for young talent

Aligning to the future and “the digital organization”

The challenge:

Risk and controlling the risk — what happens when you implement change at a global, multi-site level.

Getting buy-in (decision-makers not pushing for buy-in at global, group level)

Project scope overwhelm: scaling software can seem like too big of a task, extensive buy-in needs to be secured, mistakes can have impactful consequences.

Analysis-paralysis: overcoming the need to plan every single detail upfront and shifting to execution and iteration.

Critical success factors:

Choosing the right implementation model

Leadership team (IT, management, EHS, business, HQ/plants) needs to be aligned on the goal and the scaling approach and processes.

