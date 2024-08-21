Critical signs that industrial piping needs urgent repair

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Industrial piping systems can develop issues that can lead to costly downtime and repairs. Recognizing the signs that industrial piping may need repair can ensure the safety and efficiency of operations and avoid larger shutdowns down the line. Here are seven key signs to look out for.

Unusual noises

Banging, clanging or other abnormal sounds could indicate a problem like low pressure, gas in the lines or water hammer. Water hammer occurs when a fluid in motion is forced to stop or change direction suddenly. It can cause significant damage to pipes and should be addressed immediately.

Visible corrosion and rust

Metal pipes can corrode over time due to chemical reactions with water and other substances they carry. This weakens the pipes, making them more susceptible to leaks and bursts. If the pipes carry materials that are incompatible with the pipework, connectors, flanges, valves or other parts of the system, this can hasten the corrosion effect.

Regularly inspecting pipes for any signs of rust or corrosion can help catch this issue early.

Leaks and drips

Leaks can occur due to cracks, loose connections or corrosion. If left unchecked, they can lead to things like:

Significant fluid loss

Increased utility bills

Environmental compliance violations

Workplace hazards like poor air quality and slipping

Potential damage to a facility

Damage to equipment downstream due to suboptimal fluid pressure

If there are frequent leak issues throughout a line, it may be time to bring in an expert to assess the area for repairs.

Decreased water pressure

A sudden drop in pressure can indicate several issues within a piping system. It could indicate a blockage, a leak, a change in the viscosity of its contents or even a burst pipe. If the immediate source cannot be detected, it may be time to have pipes inspected for potential repairs.

Discolored fluids

If the fluid flowing through pipes appears discolored, it could be a sign of rust or sediment buildup. It could also indicate that something in the piping system is not compatible with the fluid being transported.

This contamination affects the quality of the fluid and indicates that the pipes are deteriorating from the inside. Discoloration should be investigated immediately to determine the source of the problem.

Unpleasant odors

Unpleasant odors emanating from a piping system can be a sign of bacterial growth, mold or mildew within the pipes. These odors can also result from trapped gases or waste material backup, which are serious issues that need to be addressed promptly. Ignoring these odors can lead to health hazards for employees and contamination of products.

Age of the piping system

Finally, the age of a piping system is a crucial factor in determining when repairs or replacements may be necessary. Older piping systems are more prone to wear and tear, corrosion and other issues. Regular maintenance and proactive replacement of aging pipes, flanges and other parts of the system can prevent major failures and ensure the longevity of a system.

Izomax can help reduce or eliminate downtime during repairs

Izomax’s patented mechanical isolation system provides reliable, positive isolation during critical maintenance or repairs. Izomax can safely isolate valves, flanges, production systems and other key areas in a pipeline to enable critical repairs without downtimes and lengthy shutdowns.

Contact Izomax today to put it to the test.