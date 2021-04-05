Confined space monitoring – Redesigned

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

Confined space entry is one of the most dangerous jobs that takes place during any turnaround or shutdown. Keeping personnel safe while working inside confined spaces without delaying projects and increasing costs is one of the most challenging tasks during these intense and vital activities.

Due to the importance of activities and risks associated with confined space entry, utilizing modern technology to deliver comprehensive visibility of the entire process is the most safe, timely, and cost-effective way to manage your confined space procedures.

One significant advantage that modern and innovative technology delivers to confined space management is the ability to view real-time data from the confined space and the individual workers inside. There are numerous confined space monitoring technologies on the market today, but most require numerous pieces of large, invasive and expensive infrastructure that takes multiple people and potentially days to setup. Many of the solutions offered today provide real-time gas monitoring, video and the ability to communicate through a speaker placed outside the confined space, but they lack the flexibility to rapidly move from one job to the next and the connectivity capability to keep workers connected. The lack of portability can cause potential time delays due to the installation and removal of the cumbersome equipment required to perform the necessary functions. With the innovative technology, we have access to today, there are numerous approaches to take to efficiently meet the required OSHA standards and basic principles.

PK Safety Services, utilizing a wilma™ Remote and Continuous Monitoring Assistant, can provide your next turnaround, shutdown or outage with the next generation of confined space management technology.

wilma™ is an innovative, compact and user-friendly monitoring assistant designed to assist trained safety professionals, operators and technicians as an extension of your existing confined space entry procedures. wilma™ ensures the safety of your workers by delivering the attendant a mobile dashboard with live video of the workers inside the space along with real-time gas readings and a digital easy check-in and check-out process. All attendant logs are completed and archived in real-time for full transparency. wilma™ simultaneously provides digital connectivity inside the space so entrants remain fully connected when equipped with a personal device and provide management full visibility of the who, what, where and when of a job.

Unlike other confined space monitoring technology on the market, wilma™ can be setup by a single technician in a matter of minutes for a fraction of the cost without the need for elaborate and expensive control centers. wilma™ provides continuous, remote monitoring of atmospheric readings for critical confined spaces and entrants inside the space. wilma™ also provides Wi-Fi to workers inside the confined spaces, allowing management to connect with them via live video, voice, and text communication. Management can access live video of the manway & interior, KPIs, dashboards and reports anytime, anywhere, on any device.

Additional to confined space management, wilma™ can be utilized for numerous other activities during a turnaround or daily maintenance. With its compact size and easy portability, wilma ™ can be placed anywhere temporary live video of an activity is desired or network connectivity is needed.

