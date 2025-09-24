Combating CUI: How WR-Tech insulation protects storage tanks

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Storage tanks are a common and critical part of many process plants, tank farms and terminals — but they face a constant enemy: corrosion. Over time, corrosion can thin and weaken tank walls, roofs and bottoms, leading to leaks, spills or even structural failure. While much attention is given to corrosive attack originating inside a tank, corrosion also originates and grows from the outside in, particularly on tanks covered with insulation.

CUI develops when water seeps into insulation systems through rain, saltwater mist, condensation or process leaks. Once inside, contaminants in the water, or leachates from the insulation that enter the water, initiate localized CUI. This corrosive attack continues, often out of clear view, until costly damage occurs in the form of a loss of tank integrity, reduced insulation performance, unplanned maintenance costs and additional environmental and safety hazards. Industry estimates suggest CUI accounts for up to 10% of total plant maintenance spending and as much as 60% of pipeline maintenance costs.

Tanks and piping are particularly vulnerable to CUI in places with persistent moisture — like the warm, humid environments of the US Gulf Coast — or in systems operating up to 350-400°F. Long-term protection requires effective insulation solutions that mitigate water build-up in the insulation without hindering its thermal performance.

A water-repellent insulation solution

ROCKWOOL Technical Insulation has developed ProRox® MA 960 with WR-Tech™, a stone wool–based mat or wrap insulation that combines thermal and acoustic insulation performance with an innovative water-repellent solution. Each fiber of the insulation is coated with WR-Tech, a temperature-resistant hydrophobic agent designed to minimize water absorption and speed up drying to help protect both the insulation and the underlying steel.

Rigorous testing confirms WR-Tech’s performance. Under European standards (EN ISO 29767) and ASTM C1763, ProRox MA 960 with WR-Tech absorbed significantly less water than conventional insulation — less than 0.2 kg/m² in partial immersion tests and essentially zero water retention after 48 hours in full immersion. The insulation’s exceptionally low chloride content of less than10 parts per million further reduced the risk of accelerating corrosion.

Beyond corrosion control

In addition to protecting against CUI, ProRox MA 960 with WR-Tech offers several operational advantages. It installs quickly with fewer layers, can be removed and reused for inspections, and delivers excellent thermal and acoustic performance. By reducing heat loss, it helps plants cut energy use and GHG emissions, saving more than 100 times the CO₂ over its lifetime compared to what is emitted during production.

By repelling water and enhancing durability, WR-Tech gives operators a powerful tool in the fight against CUI, ensuring safer, more efficient and more sustainable plant operations.

For more information, visit rti.rockwool.com.