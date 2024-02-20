NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

The collective awareness and importance of environmentally sustainable operations is widespread in industry today.

Although the focus has shifted towards reducing the nation’s carbon footprint, NOx emission limits are still heavily regulated and have reached an all-time low of 2 ppm in some locations. For single-digit NOx performance on large watertube boilers and fired equipment applications, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) is a tried, true and proven solution that provides facilities with emissions compliance, without compromise.

Nationwide Boiler’s President and CEO, Larry Day, drove the integration of such back-end solutions into the company’s fleet of rental boilers. The objective was clear: to develop an SCR system that would reliably meet and exceed stringent emission limits without compromising critical boiler functionalities. Known today as the CataStak, Nationwide Boiler started off as an end-user, operating these SCRs across their fleet of rental boilers. The CataStak was proven to offer dependable performance through experience, testing as low as 1 ppm NOx time and time again, before it was ever applied to permanent applications.

CataStak™ SCR system: A proven solution for ultra-low NOx compliance 200,000 lb/hr package watertube boiler with CataStak SCR System and EconoStak economizer, designed and supplied by Nationwide Boiler Inc.

Nationwide Boiler developed the CataStak™ SCR to address stringent emissions regulations specifically for their fleet of package watertube rental boilers and eventually, they applied the technology to firetube boilers, fired heaters, gas turbines and other fired equipment applications. The CataStak is a post-combustion, selective catalytic reduction system proven to achieve ultra-low, single-digit NOx performance. It provides both economical and practical benefits to users through improved operating efficiency and lower emissions, offers a reasonable return on investment and it is designed to exceed emission limits beyond what is required. With a focus of reducing NOx emissions on combustion sources, the CataStak was a pivotal step towards sustainable steam solutions for the boiler industry.

The CataStak SCR system provides a versatile option that can be designed to meet the unique requirements of each operation. It can be installed either vertically or horizontally and consists of a single-reactor housing with NOx reducing catalyst (CO and VOC catalyst can also be added), and a standard reagent delivery system (pure anhydrous ammonia, aqueous ammonia or urea). Also included is Nationwide Boiler’s NOx reduction control system for the precise control flow of ammonia, an ammonia injection grid and a thermocouple for monitoring flue gas temperature. Based on design and operating conditions, the reagent can be directly injected or supplied by a vaporizer unit.

In one case study, Nationwide Boiler assisted a refinery in Southwest Texas in replacing aged equipment to lower NOx emissions and demonstrate system-wide compliance. The equipment supplied included an in-stock 200,000 lb/hr package watertube boiler with an Aqueous Ammonia based CataStak™ SCR System, vaporizer and 10,000-gallon aqueous ammonia storage tank with forwarding pumps, unloading station and controls. A ground mounted EconoStak economizer, ladder and platforms were also supplied, in addition to an upgraded SIL 2 rated Burner Management System. Nationwide Boiler designed the new equipment package to not just meet but exceed the NOx requirement at the time, providing the customer with peace of mind for future regulation changes. Overall, the solution exceeded the customer's expectations and easily achieved desired NOx levels for current and future compliance.

With more than 250 installations across the country, the CataStak was an early innovation and just one step towards a more sustainable future for steam production. With the CataStak and other innovative solutions, Nationwide Boiler is committed to providing reliable and sustainable solutions for steam generation to help end-users achieve emissions compliance, without compromise.

