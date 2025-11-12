Built for momentum: Driving industrial performance across the Gulf Coast

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In the industrial sector, downtime is not an option. Refineries, chemical plants and energy facilities demand safe, efficient and precise execution. Gallant Industrial meets that standard through strong self-performance, regional presence and fabrication expertise to keep projects on schedule and facilities running at peak performance.

With a full range of services covering plant maintenance, capital construction, turnarounds and outages, specialty services and pipe fabrication, Gallant Industrial provides the resources and reliability needed to create safer surroundings while improving efficiency and maximizing output across the Gulf Coast.

Comprehensive industrial service lines

A complete portfolio of construction, maintenance, fabrication and specialty services supports complex industrial operations from planning through execution. Gallant’s self-performance model ensures single-source accountability, safety and quality across every phase of work.

Core service lines

Maintenance : Site management, equipment operators, safety technicians, project controls personnel, planners and schedulers, clerical assistance, craft helpers, general helpers and laborers, carpenters, pipefitters, boilermakers, welders and ironworkers

: Site management, equipment operators, safety technicians, project controls personnel, planners and schedulers, clerical assistance, craft helpers, general helpers and laborers, carpenters, pipefitters, boilermakers, welders and ironworkers Capital projects : New construction, mid to small capital projects, revamps, piping, shop and field fabrication/installation, structural steel erection, civil, equipment setting/assembly/alignment, welding (ASME code certified), estimating and budgeting, planning and scheduling, procurement, project controls and tank repairs

: New construction, mid to small capital projects, revamps, piping, shop and field fabrication/installation, structural steel erection, civil, equipment setting/assembly/alignment, welding (ASME code certified), estimating and budgeting, planning and scheduling, procurement, project controls and tank repairs Turnarounds and outages : Specialization in gas-fired equipment, furnaces, boilers, exchangers, vessels and drums, specialty welding and technical bolt services, planning and scheduling

: Specialization in gas-fired equipment, furnaces, boilers, exchangers, vessels and drums, specialty welding and technical bolt services, planning and scheduling Specialty services : Field exchangers, exchanger repairs, vessel repairs, condenser and fin-fan repairs/retubing, bundle extraction, bolt torquing and tensioning

: Field exchangers, exchanger repairs, vessel repairs, condenser and fin-fan repairs/retubing, bundle extraction, bolt torquing and tensioning Pipe fabrication: Carbon steel and alloy, standardized spool drawings, field verification, document and material control, specialized welding processes (GTAW, SMAW, GMAW and FCAW), ASME “U” and NBIC “R” certified

Gallant Industrial’s integrated capabilities allow for self-performance across multiple disciplines, minimizing subcontractor reliance, and prioritizing safety, precision and performance on every project.

Advanced fabrication capabilities

At the center of Gallant Industrial’s operations is their 37,000-square-foot fabrication facility in Pasadena, Texas. The facility leverages craftsmanship and technology to support a wide range of industrial needs.

Facility highlights

20,000 square-foot fabrication shop and 17,000 square-foot main office

(4) 10-ton overhead cranes with 22-foot hook height

(20) fit/weld stations, each with a 1-ton electric hoist

Plasma pipe cutting, material handling and hydrotesting areas

Major highway access for efficient logistics

ASME certifications: U and R stamps

Fabrication capabilities

Large and small bore piping

Carbon steel, stainless steel and specialty alloys

Pressure vessels, skids and modular assemblies

Gallant Industrial’s fabrication process features dedicated stainless segregation and passivation to ensure corrosion resistance and longevity for components used in chemical, refining and midstream environments. The facility also includes in-house testing and inspection to maintain quality control and weld integrity.

Regional footprint and client presence

Based in Pasadena, Texas, Gallant Industrial serves the Greater Houston area, Texas City, Mont Belvieu, the Golden Triangle and other key Gulf Coast industrial markets.

The company maintains continuous, on-site support for several major clients through a nested account model, allowing rapid response to maintenance and turnaround needs.

Built for safety and performance

Safety and quality define Gallant Industrial’s culture. The company has logged more than three million work hours with a 0.0 Total Recordable Incident Rate, supported by certified inspectors, regular audits and continuous training through the Houston Area Safety Council®.

Gallant Industrial’s reputation is built on accountability, technical excellence and disciplined execution that deliver results safely and efficiently across the Gulf Coast.

When there’s no time for downtime, Gallant Industrial has the grit to get projects moving.

For more information, visit gallantindustrial.com.