The pre-OSHA workplace

Building the foundations of success through safety Dr. Larry Teverbaugh

In the late 1960s, occupational injuries and illnesses were continuously increasing in both number and severity. Disabling injuries had increased 20% from the decade before, and 14,000 workers were dying on the job each year.

"In the last 25 years, more than 400,000 Americans were killed by work-related accidents and disease, and close to 50 million more suffered disabling injuries on the job. Not only has this resulted in incalculable pain and suffering for workers and their families, but such injuries have cost billions of dollars in lost wages and production." – Rep. William A. Steiger (Wisconsin, 1967-1978)

Dr. Larry Teverbaugh entered the workforce during this turbulent time at the age of 13 and began working in construction around the time OSHA was founded. His early experiences on the job force were eye-opening, leaving him determined to find a better way.

Finding the focus

After graduating from Texas A&M University, Teverbaugh served in the U.S. Air Force where he led electromagnetic pulse (EMP) testing on Department of Defense (DOD) weapon systems. He then served as plant manager for the Westinghouse Electronics Assembly Plant (EAP), where he witnessed firsthand the difference an incredible workplace environment can make on safety, employee integration, and company success. As deputy director of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), Teverbaugh gained firsthand experience with world-renowned hands-on, customized training and the difference it makes in the safety and success of critical response workers.

Combined with his experiences on the job force as a youth worker, Teverbaugh’s time in the military and work with Westinghouse and TEEX created a keystone belief: the best solutions come from always asking why. He became determined to innovate in the realm of workplace safety and make an impact on multiple levels—from CEO to boots on the ground.

Solutions for the future

Building the foundations of success through safety

Whatever their tenure in the industry, workers all have one thing in common: they want to stay safe and need the proper safety training to do so. Teverbaugh founded CareerSafe in 2003 upon the principles of continually seeking better solutions and addressing this common worker need. In CareerSafe, he created a business focused on taking care of people both by providing his own employees a great place to thrive and be successful and by providing other workers and their employers a path to success through safety. Saving lives is about more than just preventing death, it is about impact, keeping workers on the job and giving them a path to financial, physical and mental well-being through job safety. For Teverbaugh, safety is not simply a business, but a calling.

Teverbaugh’s devotion to this cause is the driving force behind every CareerSafe product. As an OSHA-Authorized Online Training Provider, CareerSafe courses support the professional development and safety needs of U.S employees. Our OSHA 10-Hour Construction course, available in both English and Spanish, provides workers with the foundational knowledge they need to earn their OSHA credentials and be on their way to safe and successful careers. For seasoned professionals and those with supervisory safety responsibilities, we offer an OSHA 30-Hour Construction course which provides expanded topic coverage and a more comprehensive understanding of safety standards.

