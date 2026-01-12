Building Louisiana & Texas energy projects

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

With energy, technology, and infrastructure demands at an all-time high, Five-S Group has firmly positioned itself as a leader in safety-driven, high-quality site development for major projects across the Gulf Coast region. As several monumental projects are set to break ground in Louisiana in 2026, the company is primed to deliver comprehensive heavy civil site development and marine construction services, along with reliable fill and aggregate supply. Together with its clients, Five-S Group is focused on building the strong foundations these ambitious projects require.

Each fall, Five-S Group conducts a strategic planning meeting to define the company’s direction for the year ahead. According to Brandon Ashley, Senior Vice President of Growth and Strategy, the outlook for 2026 can be summed up in two words: explosive growth.

This momentum is fueled by Five-S Group’s vertically integrated business model and its ability to capitalize on both established and emerging markets. The company is heavily focused on sectors such as LNG export, oil and gas petrochemical development, and the rapidly expanding technology market, including data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure. “Five-S is a dynamic construction services provider,” Ashley explains. “We provide the materials and perform the services to install the materials.”

To strengthen its supply chain and reduce risk, Five-S Group made a strategic investment in 2020 by acquiring its own quarry in southeast Missouri, known today as The Southern Stone Company. This allows the company to produce and ship up to three million tons of limestone annually to the Gulf Coast. To further enhance efficiency and control, Five-S Group also acquired tugboats and barges, enabling it to transport materials independently.

Geographic expansion is another key component of the company’s growth strategy. A recently opened office in Scott, Louisiana, along with the potential for another location along the I-10 corridor, positions Five-S Group to better serve clients across the region. However, growth will never come at the expense of the company’s core values.

Founded from a farming background, Five-S Group reflects the values of its owner, Andre Smith. The company’s name represents the five Smiths, symbolizing a foundation built on family principles. Today, those values extend to Five-S Group’s more than 400 employees through team-building events, quarterly state-of-the-company addresses, and a strong emphasis on communication and transparency.

Looking ahead, Five-S Group remains focused on securing the project awards that will drive growth through 2026 and 2027 while investing in its people and long-term planning.

For more information, visit www.fsgrp.com.