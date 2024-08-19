Building a Better Career

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Whether following a family tradition, starting a new career or transitioning from craftsman to leadership, individuals can see their own journeys reflected in the stories of the company’s employees.

There is one company that embodies a range of career paths and growth opportunities, showcasing stories of individuals who have transformed their professional journeys. Based in Baton Rouge and extending its reach around the country, Performance Contractors (Performance) is celebrated in the construction, engineering and project management sectors for its commitment to excellence, safety and workforce development. We sat down with Jason Vinson, a senior construction manager with nearly 25 years of service at Performance, and Devin Watts, a newer employee and pipefitting student, to get insight on what makes Performance an incredible place to build a career.

The Company Culture

Both Vinson and Watts were initially drawn to Performance in part because of its reputable work culture in the industry. Vinson recalled, "I moved from North Louisiana to Baton Rouge and needed a job. Performance had an 18-month long project in a local refinery and their reputation among industrial contractors was top-notch."

Throughout his tenure, Vinson has seen the company grow, but the unwavering company culture is something that he’s seen remain, despite the changes in size and scale. “Over time we’ve grown and produced new leaders that keep the family atmosphere feeling to our organization. When you have leadership paving the way it is easy for the rest of us to follow,” he said. Finding a workplace that is committed to its employees helps to foster a tight-knit culture and is something else that Vinson has valued in his time at Performance. “It doesn’t matter if it is a fishing tournament, tailgate party, crawfish boil or a Christmas party, Performance puts on events that our employees and families are welcomed and encouraged to attend. This allows all of us to enjoy each other in a relaxed atmosphere where there are no deadlines or commitments as well as get to know our ‘extended family.’”

Though newer to the team, Watts has already seen similar elements of the Performance’s company culture. “It’s like a family,” said Watts. “Everyone is always willing to help and make sure you’re doing your job as safely as possible.” Watts was also drawn to the cultural aspect of Performance, which emphasizes not only how employees are treated but also the opportunities for career growth.

The Opportunity For Growth

Career growth is at the core of Performance's ethos. Vinson explained, "Performance promotes from within, which has allowed me to grow continuously over my 24 years here." Part of the way this is done is by laying out clear pathways for growth. “By showing an employee a path from the beginning, we build that person into a leader that is respected throughout the industry,” Vinson said. “Once the process starts, it is easy for an employee to recognize their growth potential within the company.”

Watts has also already seen the intention and professional development in his own career at Performance. "My foreman played a big role in helping me get promoted. He enrolled me in a new pipefitting program, which helped me advance to the next level," said Watts. Comparing this program to those at other employers he’s worked for, Watts remarked, “I’ve never worked for a company that provided free, hands-on training for its employees.”

The company’s commitment to robust training programs and promotion from within ensures that employees, whether new like Watts or seasoned like Vinson, have ample opportunities for advancement.

The Commitment To Safety

Safety is a cornerstone of Performance's operations. Watts emphasized, "My supervisors, specifically my foreman, goes above and beyond to explain my daily job tasks and make sure I am doing everything correctly and safety.” This helps employees to not only work safely but grow safely by learning from their superiors. “At Performance, I am not scared to be wrong and ask questions,” Watts continued. “Someone is always willing to help.”

Vinson concurred, noting, "At Performance, we have many avenues to encourage doing the right thing the first time, leading to satisfaction and job security."

At the end of the day, creating a culture of safety is the most important thing — because it’s the only way that Performance can ensure that employees are equipped with everything they need to work safely and avoid injury.

The experiences of both Vinson and Watts highlight Performance's culture of safety, teamwork and growth. Whether starting out or looking to build on years of experience, Performance offers more than just a job, but a supportive and dynamic environment that can help build a fulfilling career.

For more information, visit performance-contractors.com.