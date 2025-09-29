Bridging the experience gap: How connected worker technologies empower the process industry amid workforce transitions

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

As the process industry faces a wave of retirements and a shrinking pool of experienced field workers, companies are under pressure to maintain safety, efficiency and operational continuity. Connected worker technologies are uniquely positioned to meet this challenge head-on, offering a suite of connected worker technologies and knowledge retainment and management tools that help organizations adapt and thrive to train and prepare the next generation of workers.

The workforce challenge

Companies are being forced to do more with less labor and enhanced safety. The impending retirements add another level of difficulty in achieving that goal. Another aspect to take into consideration is the difference in working and learning between senior workers and young workers. Young workers use technology and learn from YouTube videos. Companies need to cater to that dynamic when transitioning to the next generation of workers. To meet the overall workforce challenge, the need for and implementation of scalable, tech-enabled solutions has never been more urgent.

The connected worker ecosystem

Connected worker technologies address this workforce challenge with a robust, integrated platform that enhances worker safety, enables real-time collaboration and collects and preserves critical knowledge.

1. Capturing and creating a library of senior expertise and knowledge

To combat the loss of institutional knowledge, RealWear Navigator headsets allow companies to build a library of digital senior knowledge by:

Recording senior workers’ voice and video while they are working through expert workflows, procedures and troubleshooting steps

Creating a library of multimedia training content tailored to modern learning styles

Organizing and distributing knowledge across teams and locations

Expand Bridging the experience gap: How connected worker technologies empower the process industry amid workforce transitions

This ensures that critical senior know-how is captured, preserved and accessible, accelerating the upskilling of junior workers and onboarding of new hires.

2. Remote support and inspections

Using RealWear Navigator headsets, connected worker technologies enable plant and field workers to connect instantly with remote supervisors, experts and equipment vendors. This capability allows:

Live troubleshooting and inspections without travel

Seamless collaboration across global teams

On-the-job training and mentorship for junior staff

This real-time support model empowers less experienced workers to perform complex tasks with confidence, guided by remote expertise. This also allows companies to have fewer senior workers and more junior workers in the plants and field, thus reducing labor costs.

3. Real-time safety monitoring

At the heart of this solution is a wearable sensor suite certified for hazardous environments (C1D1Z1). These devices continuously monitor:

Vital signs such as heart rate, respiratory rate and skin temperature

Environmental conditions, including oxygen levels and toxic gases (e.g., O 2 , H₂S, CO, SO₂)

, H₂S, CO, SO₂) Worker movement and posture, detecting falls or inactivity

Data is transmitted over a secure, private Wi-Fi network to a HIPAA-compliant cloud platform, where safety managers and control room operators can monitor the conditions of workers in real-time. This proactive approach provides continuous data to prevent emergencies, reduce response times in emergencies and enhance situational awareness.

4. Scalable, future-proof infrastructure

These three solutions are designed for scalability and long-term value. They integrate seamlessly with existing systems, comply with industry safety and data standards and support a wide range of industrial applications — from refining and chemicals to utilities and manufacturing.

The cost of inaction according to industry benchmarks

Failing to act now comes with significant financial and operational risks. Industry benchmarks reveal the staggering costs of inaction:

Unplanned downtime can cost industrial businesses up to $125,000 per hour, according to Aberdeen Group

Offshore O&G operators lose an estimated $38 million per year due to downtime, as reported by Lloyd’s Register

Poor knowledge sharing and documentation practices result in $47 million in annual productivity losses per company, based on IDC research

Human error contributes to $92 billion in equipment downtime annually across the manufacturing sector, according to Vanson Bourne

These figures underscore the urgency of adopting connected worker technologies and knowledge management systems. Every delay increases exposure to safety incidents, operational disruptions and lost revenue.

Conclusion

As the process industry navigates a generational workforce shift, connected worker technologies offer a powerful bridge between experience and innovation. By combining real-time senior knowledge capture, remote collaboration and safety monitoring, connected worker technologies empower companies to maintain operational excellence — no matter who’s on the job.

