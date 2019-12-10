BrandSafway wins Access Project of the Year

BrandSafway Project Manager Sean Drew, left, accepts the Access Project of the Year Award from Tony Radke of KHL Group.

BrandSafway was awarded the 2019 Access Project of the Year -- Mast Climbing Work Platforms, Transport Platforms and Hoists at the Access, Lift & Handlers Conference held recently in San Diego. The company won for its unique work platform and weather barrier solution used on the recent $100 million renovation of Seattle's iconic Space Needle.

Dubbed the Century Project, the Space Needle renovation ensured the iconic structure would continue to define the Seattle skyline into the next century. The project included a 106-foot-diameter starter platform using the QuikDeckÂ® Suspended Access System, which was then hoisted into place at 500 feet with 12 hoists. Once secured, the platform was built out to its full size of 135 feet in diameter at a weight of 174,000 pounds. BrandSafway then erected an all-season weather barrier, using Systems Scaffold and HAKIÂ®, which can withstand a 115-mph wind load.

