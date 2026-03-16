Bluetooth reshapes safety and efficiency in process instrumentation

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In refineries, chemical plants, and aggregate facilities, process instruments are often installed in places that are difficult—and sometimes dangerous—to reach. Outdoor tanks exposed to heavy rain, dust, wind, and extreme temperatures still require regular monitoring and adjustment. In hazardous (Ex) areas, even routine configuration changes can involve permits, restricted access, and strict safety protocols.

As plants look for ways to improve operational efficiency while protecting personnel, wireless technology is becoming a practical solution.

Bluetooth communication, now widely adopted in industrial environments, enables operators to access field devices remotely using smartphones, tablets, or laptops. By removing the need to physically open instrument housings or enter hazardous zones for minor adjustments, wireless connectivity can reduce risk, save time, and simplify maintenance workflows.

A modular approach to smarter configuration

VEGA introduced its plics® instrument platform in 2002 with the goal of simplifying configuration, improving compatibility, and creating a consistent user experience across measurement technologies.

At the center of this concept is the PLICSCOM display and adjustment module. Designed as a universal interface for the entire plics® family, PLICSCOM allows operators to use the same display module across different measuring principles and instrument generations.

The concept remains practical and straightforward. A compact display module can be inserted into a sensor housing and rotated 90 degrees for installation. In facilities with multiple vessels, the same module can move from instrument to instrument as needed.

A built-in copy function further supports standardized commissioning. Operators can store configuration parameters from one vessel and transfer them to another with similar requirements. While configuring a single instrument may take only a few minutes, repeating the process across dozens of tanks can quickly add up. Copying parameters streamlines startup, saves time, and reduces the risk of manual configuration errors.

Wireless access improves safety in the field

Adding Bluetooth capability extends this modular concept further. Operators can connect wirelessly to PLICSCOM modules from up to 80 feet away. From a vehicle or control room, they can review diagnostics, verify tank levels, or make minor adjustments without standing in harsh weather conditions.

Using the VEGA Tools App, devices within range appear similarly to other VEGA Bluetooth-enabled equipment. Users can view the instrument type, serial number, and tag number, ensuring clear identification before accessing data. For more advanced configuration, a laptop equipped with Bluetooth capability can access connected sensors via PACTware.

The result is greater flexibility in how and where adjustments are made—while keeping plant data secure.

Simplifying work in hazardous areas

In explosive atmospheres, safety requirements add complexity to routine adjustments. Flameproof housings must remain closed, and permits are often required before opening devices. In many cases, commercial-grade smartphones and laptops are restricted within Ex zones.

To address this challenge, Bluetooth-enabled PLICSCOM modules can be operated without opening the housing. A magnetic adjustment pen allows users to make changes through the window of a closed device. Because the housing remains sealed, hot work permits are typically unnecessary. This reduces administrative effort and minimizes downtime while maintaining compliance.

Built-in data protection

Wireless communication must also meet high standards for cybersecurity. Secure connections rely on PIN-based authentication and encrypted data transmission. Only authorized users can access device parameters, and access credentials can be updated as needed. This layered approach helps ensure that process data remains protected.

Moving toward safer, more connected plants

Wireless adjustment is no longer a future concept—it is becoming standard practice in modern facilities. Backwards compatibility with existing VEGA plics® sensors manufactured since 2002 ensures that plants can adopt Bluetooth-enabled modules quickly and easily without changing equipment or updating firmware.

For operators, planners, and plant managers, the benefit is straightforward: safer access, reduced configuration time, and more flexible workflows.

Get more information on ways to modernize instrument adjustment and improve field safety at vega.com.