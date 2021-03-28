Benefits of outsourcing mobile equipment maintenance and management

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

Today's worksites are complex, with tight timelines and even tighter budgets. And somewhere on the seemingly never-ending list of to-dos, teams are expected to maintain and manage mobile equipment and site vehicles, an essential part of the equation.

Preventative maintenance is critical for the bottom line. After all, if the equipment is running well, then jobs will go faster and more smoothly. Plus, it can bolster the resale value of the machines. A well-planned, managed and optimized fleet maintenance program could help keep your plant profitable.

But defining and executing a fleet program of that caliber while simultaneously running a plant can be overwhelmingly time-consuming and could lead to delayed maintenance and ultimately costly repairs.

An increasingly popular alternative is to partner with a service provider to deliver a fleet management program: maintenance, management and optimization. Partnering with a high-quality provider could be a smart, efficient, and cost-effective choice for many plant managers.

Fleet maintenance and site vehicle management is a huge undertaking. Here are some benefits to outsourcing maintenance as part of a greater fleet management program:

Compliance and reduction in liability

Fleet maintenance is not just about reducing repair costs; it's also about protecting your company and keeping crews safe. Certain machines and types of equipment are subject to specific maintenance regulations as well. Qualified professionals can help ensure compliance with relevant government standards. The provider will also keep detailed service records which is important if the equipment is ever involved in an on-the-job incident.

Maintenance. Check.

It can be challenging to pull a piece of equipment from a job site to have it serviced. Outsourcing your equipment maintenance means regular schedules and maximized uptime. Don’t forget site vehicle management as well. From maintenance, repair and state inspections, a provider can help optimize vehicle fleet at the worksite.

Qualified Labor

One of the largest – and most costly – challenges in maintaining a fleet, especially a mixed fleet, is finding qualified mechanics. There is a real shortage of skilled labor which puts pressure on those tight timelines and budgets. Outsourcing equipment maintenance and management to a high-quality provider gives companies access to a deep bench of experienced and trained mechanics, which takes the burden off of fleet owners.

Save Time and Money on Parts

In addition to having access to a service provider's team of mechanics, managers that outsource equipment maintenance and management also have access to the supply chain. Companies that service large fleets have the purchasing power and priority order status to get the parts quickly and often at lower price points. Providers with large parts inventories may already have the necessary parts on hand, which helps get the equipment up and running faster. And saves money in the process.

Lean Team

Hiring a team is costly. Retaining a team is even more so. With outsourcing, companies need less equipment maintenance staff, and likely, fewer service trucks and repair tools. Plus, there's no need to lease a maintenance management system since the provider has a workflow in place.

Access to Data

Partnering with a service provider with digital capabilities gives managers access to data with actionable insights to increase productivity and safety. Plus, telematics-enabled fleet brings full visibility to fleet and a cloud based worksite management solution can give the right insights to make the most of your equipment. Total Control ® from United Rentals can provide this data access.

Focus on Business

Maintenance is part of an even larger fleet management strategy. Outsourcing the maintenance and vehicle management pieces could shave time and dollars off the bottom line but there are other benefits of partnering with a service provider as well.

Outsourcing fleet maintenance and management allows operators and managers to focus on core areas of business, potentially increasing profitability.

As a plant owner or manager, the list of complexities and expectations continues to grow. Outsourcing equipment maintenance to a team of experts backed by a trusted partner could help save time and money.

