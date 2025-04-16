NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

Expand Behind the gates at Arcwood’s Joplin facility

Near Joplin, Missouri, a highly specialized 55-acre facility handles some of the most dangerous materials in the country — with precision, automation and a strong commitment to safety and environmental responsibility.

Arcwood Environmental’s Joplin facility’s core focus is the safe treatment of explosive hazardous waste. Unlike typical waste disposal sites, this facility is one of the only places in the U.S. permitted and equipped to manage high-explosive materials. From munitions and fireworks to airbag inflators and military-grade components, the range of materials processed here demands technical skill and highly engineered systems.

Designed for risk. Built for control.

At the heart of the operation are 13 thermal treatment units, including two that meet strict incineration definitions under Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and EPA permitting standards. All treatment takes place inside closed systems, capturing emissions and cleaning the air through scrubbers before releasing it back into the environment. This approach supports federal efforts to move away from open burn and open detonation practices, which release toxins directly into the atmosphere.

Because of the risk profile, safety drives every aspect of the facility’s design and operation. Seven buildings across the site are engineered for explosive handling, and much of the work occurs inside automated safety cells. These systems allow employees to remotely disassemble or thermally treat materials — eliminating human exposure in the event of detonation. The site also complies with oversight from multiple regulatory bodies, including ATF, Department of Defense, and Missouri DNR.

Advanced energetics disposal for your unique disposal needs

Arcwood’s capabilities in Joplin extend beyond government contracts, however. On the commercial side, the team receives explosive scrap and failed lots from manufacturers, including airbag devices that contain small charges. Whenever possible, the process ends with material recovery: once the explosive elements are safely treated, the remaining metals are cleaned and recycled.

Future plans include exploring expanding treatment capabilities as new needs arise. For now, the team remains focused on what they do best: providing safe, responsible solutions for explosive hazardous waste and recovering valuable materials in the process.

Where safety meets strategy

At Arcwood Environmental, Joplin isn’t just another facility. It’s a model for how technical excellence, environmental responsibility and people-first safety culture can come together to solve some of the hardest challenges in waste management.

For more information, visit arcwoodenviro.com.