BAN Clean in action: How reactive chemistry redefines industrial cleaning

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

In the refining and petrochemical world, time is critical and safety is non-negotiable. Unexpected contamination can bring operations to a halt — costing millions in lost production. That’s why modern cleaning and decontamination strategies must go beyond traditional cleaning. With BAN Clean — ZymeFlow’s proprietary Base, Acid, Neutralization cleaning approach — plants are achieving faster maintenance and turnarounds, deeper cleans and improved safety, all while reducing environmental impact.

For over 35 years, ZymeFlow has been the global leader in chemical cleaning and decontamination, using reactive chemistry to tackle the industry’s most complex challenges. BAN Clean is a prime example of how reactive cleaning delivers results that conventional methods simply can't match.

What is BAN Clean reactive cleaning, and how does it work?

BAN Clean stands for Base, Acid, Neutralization — a strategic, stepwise application of specially engineered chemistries designed to dissolve, neutralize and remove tough contaminants. Each phase of BAN Clean targets a different class of foulant, ensuring complete system decontamination:

Base phase breaks down organic sludge, heavy hydrocarbons and polymerized deposits.

Acid phase dissolves inorganic scales, such as iron oxides, sulfates and carbonates.

Neutralization phase balances the system chemistry, ensuring safe handling and waste disposal, and preparing the unit for inspection or re-entry.

This reactive cleaning sequence works at the molecular level, converting hazardous compounds into safer byproducts — faster and more efficiently than flushing or steaming alone.

Why reactive chemistry matters in turnaround cleaning?

In industrial units, contaminants like pyrophoric iron sulfide, hydrocarbon residues, hydrogen sulfide and VOCs create serious safety hazards. BAN Clean reactive formulations are engineered to:

Chemically neutralize dangerous gases

Eliminate LEL concerns

Prevent ignition risks from pyrophorics

Minimize confined space entries and manual intervention

By working proactively and chemically, BAN Clean dramatically shortens gas-freeing time and improves overall safety outcomes.

BAN Clean in action: ZymeFlow’s distinctive advantages

ZymeFlow’s BAN Clean process is more than a set of chemicals — it’s a comprehensive, field-proven cleaning strategy. Here’s how it delivers exceptional value across refinery and petrochemical turnarounds:

Integrated multi-phase cleaning. Each step — Base, Acid, Neutralization — is engineered to address different contaminants in a single continuous process, reducing downtime and eliminating the need for separate treatments.

Accelerated gas-free times. Reactive formulations rapidly break down VOCs, H₂S and combustible gases — often cutting turnaround prep time by 30–50% compared to conventional steam-outs or solvent washes.

Online cleaning capability. BAN Clean can begin while the unit is still online, removing buildup and preparing equipment in advance. This minimizes manual cleaning post-shutdown and allows for quicker mechanical entry once offline.

Reduced water and waste. Compared to traditional flushing, BAN Clean uses less water and generates minimal waste streams, lowering environmental impact and disposal costs.

Improved safety and compliance. With fewer confined space entries and lower exposure to toxics, BAN Clean helps operators meet stringent OSHA, EPA and internal HSE standards.

Trusted across the most complex units

From crude distillation, vacuum, hydrotreaters, reactors, gas plants, sour water plants, FCC units, coker units, quench towers to sulfuric and hydrofluoric alkylation units, ZymeFlow’s BAN Clean approach has been applied to some of the most challenging refinery systems in the world.

The company’s teams work closely with site engineers and turnaround planners to tailor cleaning projects, adjusting chemistry, flow paths and schedules to align with each plant’s configuration and limitations.

A smarter strategy, backed by decades of experience

At ZymeFlow, reactive cleaning is more than just a chemical solution, it’s an operational advantage. The BAN Clean system includes:

Industry-leading chemistry designed for refinery-grade foulants

Expert field support and real-time process adjustments

Rapid results without compromising safety or compliance

A fully integrated, environmentally responsible approach to decontamination

From planned turnarounds to urgent cleanouts, ZymeFlow’s BAN Clean provides operators with greater control, peace of mind and cleaner results in less time.

ZymeFlow’s BAN Clean process helps plants improve turnaround strategies with the power of reactive chemistry. Schedule a consultation to see how it simplifies the toughest cleaning challenges.

For more information, visit zymeflow.com/chemical-cleaning or email reudell.mingo@zymeflow.com.