Are you compliant with the two new UL codes for jobsite power products?

May 5, 2021 was the deadline for compliance with two new important UL code requirements that regulate certain electrical power products used in industry. One requires products used in portable applications to incorporate auto testing technology for worker safety. Another requires portable power distribution units to provide open neutral protection, along with standard GFCI protection.

As part of its commitment to product quality, regulatory compliance and workplace safety, Ericson Manufacturing is proud to announce its NEXT Series of Jobsite Power Products.

NEXT Series of products employ advanced technologies to meet the May 5, 2021 compliance deadline for UL 943 (self-testing GFCI protection) and UL 1640 (open neutral protection). Over four years ago, Ericson was the first and only manufacturer to launch this "forward compliant" product, including patented UL1640 open neutral protection, further ensuring worksite electrical safety for contractors using portable power product on jobsites.

UL943

UL 943 provides specific requirements for ground-fault circuit-interrupters that adhere to the electrical installation codes of Canada, Mexico and the United States. As of May 5, 2021, UL 943 requires that products used in portable applications (in-line GFCI cordsets and Portable Distribution Units, for example) incorporate auto testing technology to further elevate worker and worksite safety

UL1640

UL 1640 applies to portable power distribution units (PDUs) which regulate and provide power to locations without adequate, existing distribution systems. To attain UL 1640 compliance in a construction site, a product must provide open neutral protection, along with standard GFCI protection.

“Workplace safety is the highest priority for everyone at our facility, and Ericson’s commitment to quality and regulatory compliance means there is one less thing to worry about if their products are in the field.” - Turnaround Manager

These two important UL code requirements along with a host of other design advances ensures worker on jobsites using electrical power products are safe.

Combine this compliance with Ericson XG-2 Series of In-line GFCI Cordsets and exclusive SmartMonitor Plugs, Connectors and Cordsets, ensure jobsite conform with Assured Equipment Conductor Grounding Program requirements along with NFPA-70e, OSHA-1926 and UL-590 requirements for GFCI Protection for portable cords – a home run of safety and compliance!

JOBSITE POWER SOLUTIONS

Brian Earl, VP of Sales & Marketing, Ericson Manufacturing

Ericson's Compact Distribution and Power Distribution Units are two in a long line of jobsite power products; including Ericson's award-winning e-Carts (Power Transformation Units), Portable Distribution Centers, Portable Panel boards, and Portable Transfer Switches that meet these important UL Safety Codes. Ericson offers the widest variety of jobsite solutions. The product line features various 30-2,000A configurations to meet critical power needs for a variety of demanding applications in industrial, utility and refinery applications including hazardous location ratings.

ABOUT ERICSON MANUFACTURING

Through its 103 years of leadership, Ericson has been known for experience, innovation and expertise producing safe electrical products for working spaces. Family owned since 1918, Ericson is the industry leader in electrical safety products with a commitment to safety, ease of use and reliability. In addition to more than 10,000 products available off-the-shelf, Ericson engineers design and build code and UL/CSA/NOM compliant solutions for your specific applications. From consultation to design and manufacturing, Ericson aims to consistently exceed expectations for product performance in the field. To learnmore about Ericson products and why, "Safety is our Standard."

To learn more contact us at www.ericson.com, 440-951-8000, sales@ericson.com.