Aecon: Self-perform industrial construction, fabrication and modularization for refineries and chemical facilities across the U.S. Gulf Coast

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Aecon delivers multi-discipline industrial construction services for refining, petrochemical and midstream clients — supporting Gulf Coast refineries, chemical facilities and terminals with capital projects, brownfield upgrades, turnarounds and ongoing maintenance in live operating environments. Backed by its North American footprint and project delivery systems, Aecon provides integrated planning-to-execution solutions with a focus on safety, quality and schedule certainty.

Anchored by its Safety Always culture and a team of 11,000+ employees, Aecon brings deep self-perform capabilities to complex industrial work, including fabrication and modularization strategies that help reduce field risk and improve productivity.

A purpose-built industrial platform

Aecon is strategically focused on supporting U.S. Gulf Coast energy and industrial facilities and continues to expand its industrial platform with solutions aligned to owner priorities: safe execution, constructability, and predictable outcomes.

Through its Trinity Industrial Services and Bodell Construction businesses, Aecon brings 50+ years of U.S. industrial experience — supporting refineries, petrochemical complexes, terminals and other heavy industrial facilities with field execution and shop-driven work packaging.

With a strong presence in the U.S. Gulf Coast and additional capabilities supporting the Mountain States, Aecon provides vertically integrated industrial services designed to support both short-duration, high-intensity scopes and multi-discipline capital programs.

A key differentiator is Aecon’s Gulf Coast fabrication facility in Beaumont, which helps shift work offsite, improve dimensional control and quality, and support safer, more efficient field installation.

Capital construction and brownfield upgrades including unit work, pipe racks, utilities/offsites, tie-ins

including unit work, pipe racks, utilities/offsites, tie-ins Turnarounds and maintenance with disciplined planning, workface execution and coordination with operations

with disciplined planning, workface execution and coordination with operations Fabrication and modularization supported by Aecon’s Gulf Coast fabrication facility in Beaumont to shift work offsite, reduce congestion and improve safety and schedule performance

supported by Aecon’s Gulf Coast fabrication facility in Beaumont to shift work offsite, reduce congestion and improve safety and schedule performance Multi-discipline delivery supported by project controls, quality management and experienced industrial supervision

Aecon supports a broad range of industrial owners and operators including major refiners, petrochemical producers and midstream operators — delivering scopes that range from targeted specialty work to integrated, multi-discipline construction packages.

Optimizing fabrication and modularization field outcomes

Single-point accountability: One team owns fabrication, modularization, delivery and installation

One team owns fabrication, modularization, delivery and installation Self-perform, multi-discipline execution: Aecon self-performs the full range of industrial disciplines — civil , structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation and more

Aecon self-performs the full range of industrial , structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation and more Integrated constructability and work packaging: Field execution informs shop details and module boundaries, enabling installation-ready packages and smoother sequencing

Field execution informs shop details and module boundaries, enabling installation-ready packages and smoother sequencing Consistent quality management end-to-end: Shared standards, inspection points and documentation travel with the work from fabrication through modular assembly to final installation and turnover

Shared standards, inspection points and documentation travel with the work from fabrication through modular assembly to final installation and turnover Faster, safer field installation: Offsite fabrication and modular assembly reduce site congestion, elevate repeatability and limit exposure hours

Offsite fabrication and modular assembly reduce site congestion, elevate repeatability and limit exposure hours Seamless logistics and installation planning: Coordinated load-out, transport, staging and lift plans built by the same team that installs the work protects critical-path milestones

Committed to the community: Supporting Jefferson County

Aecon’s Gulf Coast presence is supported by strong local roots in Jefferson County. As a long-term partner in the region, Aecon invests in people and relationships with a focus on local hiring, supporting workforce development and safety training, and engaging area suppliers and subcontractors. Aecon helps create sustained opportunities that support the local economy while delivering safe, high-quality outcomes for industrial owners and operators.

Learn more at www.aecon.com/us/industrial.