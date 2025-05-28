Advancing performance materials for a cleaner, safer world

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt-out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list).

As the O&G industry is increasingly shaped by the demands of cleaner energy, safer infrastructure and smarter manufacturing, the materials behind the scenes matter more than ever. As these industries push the limits of innovation — from EVs and energy storage to high-temperature processing and environmental protection — they rely on advanced solutions that balance performance with sustainability. Companies driving this transformation are not just creating new materials; they’re redefining what’s possible in efficiency, safety and environmental stewardship.

Alkegen creates high performance specialty materials used in advanced applications including electric vehicles, energy storage, filtration, fire protection and high-temperature insulation, among many others. Employing a vertically integrated approach across a broad array of technology platforms, Alkegen is committed to achieving energy efficiency, pollution reduction, and enhanced safety for individuals, structures, and equipment. Their overarching mission is to help the world breathe easier, live greener and go further than ever before. Alkegen has 60+ manufacturing facilities operating in 12 countries and employs 7,500+ employees globally.

One of Alkegen’s most exciting innovations is AlkeGel™, a next-generation fiber insulation with integrated aerogel, is attracting attention from sectors such as EV battery, thermal management, aerospace and building materials — markets where its lightweight design and superior thermal performance open new possibilities. Leveraging advanced aerogel technology and Alkegen’s expertise in cell spacer engineering, AlkeGel supports a complete insulation portfolio — including wraps and thermal barriers — giving EV manufacturers and others the flexibility to tailor materials to specific application needs.

AlkeGel represents a breakthrough in insulation technology. It’s ultra-lightweight, easy to cut and dramatically reduces dust — up to 80% less than conventional aerogels. Installation is fast and clean, often requiring less cumbersome PPE, saving time and improving working conditions. With ultra-low thermal conductivity, AlkeGel is ideal for critical applications that demand both outstanding results and operational efficiency.

To introduce this new product family, Alkegen launched a dedicated AlkeGel microsite (alkegel.com), complete with product details and a promotional video series. The first video, titled “No Mess. No Stress,” sets the tone with a fun comparison of AlkeGel with traditional insulation options. Two additional videos further explore the differences through comedic sketches, featuring characters personifying AlkeGel and traditional aerogel technology.

Sustainability is central to Alkegen’s strategy. The company continuously invests in cleaner technologies and eco-friendly materials that reduce energy consumption and waste throughout their lifecycle. Its products not only improve the efficiency of customer operations but also contribute to a greener global supply chain.

With science-driven solutions, deep engineering expertise and a clear focus on environmental responsibility, Alkegen is redefining what’s possible in specialty materials. Whether enabling next-gen mobility, protecting critical infrastructure or improving air quality, the company isn’t just following the path to a cleaner future — it’s engineering the road ahead.

For more information, visit alkegel.com.