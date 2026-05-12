A new direction in FR workwear

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Industrial work doesn’t slow down for heat, long shifts, or changing conditions. The gear has to keep up. For years, that has meant choosing between protection and comfort. Heavier fabrics delivered higher ratings. Durable garments came with stiffness and bulk. Workers learned to deal with it.

The DRIFIRE® Horizon FR Work Shirt, launching June 2026, takes a different approach. Built with Latitude by GlenGuard, it delivers a 12-cal arc rating and dual-hazard protection in an ultra-lightweight, easy-wearing shirt designed for the realities of the field.

Built for the workday

The Horizon FR Work Shirt is designed for industrial environments where durability, compliance, and comfort all carry equal weight. It meets the standards required across oil and gas, utilities, and electrical work while staying wearable through long hours on the job.

Key specifications:

12 cal/cm ² arc rating (CAT 2)

arc rating (CAT 2) Flash fire protection

Compliance with ASTM F1506, NFPA 70E, OSHA 1910.269, and NFPA 2112

Beyond compliance, the shirt is built for daily use:

Reinforced seams in high-wear areas

Chest pockets with pencil slot for practical storage

Fabric engineered for long-term color retention

The result is a work shirt built for industrial protection without the weight, stiffness, or bulk that slow workers down.

Latitude by GlenGuard: Compliance you can count on. Comfort you can feel.

At the core of the Horizon FR Work Shirt is Latitude by GlenGuard, a fabric platform developed to reduce weight while maintaining the protection required for hazardous environments.

Latitude delivers 12+ cal arc protection in a single layer, removing the need for heavier constructions or added bulk. It is also the lightest-weight CAT 2 fabric in the GlenGuard lineup, built with a softer hand that improves comfort over long shifts.

Key features of Latitude:

Lightest-weight CAT 2 GlenGuard fabric

Soft hand for extended wear

Dual hazard protection (arc flash and flash fire)

Inherent FR performance that remains through washing

The fabric was developed with direct input from field use, with a focus on delivering protection that workers will wear consistently without adjustment or compromise.

Why it fits oil and gas work

Oil and gas environments require protection across multiple hazard types. Workers move between tasks, locations, and exposure levels throughout the day thus creating a need for gear that can handle different risks without slowing the wearer down.

The Horizon FR Work Shirt addresses that need with:

Arc-rated protection for electrical exposure

Flash fire resistance for hydrocarbon environments

Ultra-Lightweight construction that supports movement and endurance

Reduced weight helps limit fatigue during long shifts. The softer feel makes it easier to wear consistently throughout the day.

Airflow that works on the job

Heat management is a constant factor in industrial settings. Traditional venting systems often rely on passive airflow, which can fall short during active work.

The Horizon FR Vented Work Shirt uses a vent system designed to improve airflow while the wearer is moving.

Vent system benefits:

Pushes hot air out while drawing cooler air in

Internal FR mesh panel supports moisture movement and flexibility

Promotes evaporative cooling during physical activity

This approach differs from cape-style vents, which depend on rising heat and may not deliver consistent airflow during movement.

Durability without added weight

Durability remains a key consideration in any workwear program. The Horizon FR Work Shirt is built to handle repeated wear without adding unnecessary weight.

Reinforced seams help maintain structure in high-stress areas

Colorfast fabric supports a consistent appearance over time

Home laundry compatibility allows for straightforward care

Designed for today’s work conditions

Industrial job sites continue to evolve, with increased electrification, updated safety requirements, and broader use of PPE across job roles. Latitude was developed with these conditions in mind, allowing a single garment to meet multiple protection requirements while staying wearable across a full shift. The Horizon FR Work Shirt brings that capability into a finished product designed for daily use.

Available colors:

Navy

Tan

Grey

Light Blue

Each option is suited for utility and industrial environments while maintaining a clean, professional look.

A practical step forward

The DRIFIRE® Horizon FR Work Shirt reflects a shift in how protective apparel is built. It meets the required standards for hazardous environments while reducing weight and improving comfort. For crews working in oil and gas, utilities, and industrial maintenance, that combination supports consistent wear and reliable performance across the workday.

Learn more

To learn more about the DRIFIRE® Horizon FR Work Shirt and find purchasing options, visit: www.thinknsa.com/drifire-industrial/how-to-buy/.