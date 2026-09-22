A lighter approach to high-performance FR workwear

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For workers in oil and gas, utilities, electrical, and other industrial environments, protective apparel has to meet a long list of demands. It needs to provide the right level of protection for the hazards on the job, stand up to repeated wear, and remain comfortable through long shifts in hot conditions.

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The new Ariat® flame-resistant Featherlight 2.0 Work Shirt brings those priorities together in an ultra-lightweight shirt designed for demanding work environments. Made with 5.2 oz. Latitude by GlenGuard, Featherlight 2.0 delivers a 12 cal/cm² arc rating, CAT 2 protection, and flash fire compliance, along with the softer hand and lightweight feel workers want for everyday wear.

Built for protection. Designed for daily wear.

The Featherlight 2.0 is a button-down FR work shirt with a clean, professional appearance and functional details suited for industrial use. Its Latitude fabric combines inherent AR/FR protection with a lightweight construction designed for comfort in warm working conditions.

Key specifications include:

5.2 oz. Latitude by GlenGuard fabric

12 cal/cm² arc rating / CAT 2

Dual-hazard arc flash and flash fire protection

Compliance with ASTM F1506, NFPA 70E, OSHA 1910.269, and NFPA 2112

25% Meta-Aramid, 69% Modacrylic, 5% Para-Aramid, 1% Anti-Stat

Button-down construction with chest pockets

The Featherlight 2.0 is available in Navy, Royal Blue, Light Blue, Gray, and Tan, providing a versatile range of options for industrial and utility programs.

Latitude by GlenGuard: High arc protection at a lighter weight

The performance behind Featherlight 2.0 starts with Latitude by GlenGuard, a fabric developed around durability, comfort, and protection. Latitude provides 12+ cal arc protection in a single lightweight layer. At 5.2 oz., it is the lightest-weight CAT 2 fabric in the GlenGuard lineup and features a softer hand developed for all-day wear. Its inherent arc-rated and flame-resistant properties are built into the fabric, providing dual-hazard protection for workers who may encounter both arc flash and flash fire hazards.

This combination gives Featherlight 2.0 particular relevance for oil and gas operations. Flash fire hazards are a concern across many oil and gas environments, while electrical work, equipment maintenance, and related tasks can introduce arc flash exposure. Featherlight 2.0 meets NFPA 2112 requirements for flash fire protection while its 12 cal/cm² arc rating and CAT 2 classification address the protection needed for many electrical applications.

Made for long days in demanding conditions

Heat is another familiar challenge for utility workers. Outdoor work, physically demanding tasks, and hot climates can make heavier FR apparel uncomfortable over the course of a shift.

Latitude was developed with the end user in mind. Its lightweight construction reduces bulk, while its soft hand helps create a more comfortable feel for extended wear. In Featherlight 2.0, those fabric characteristics are paired with moisture-management capabilities designed to help workers stay cool and dry during active work.

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Durability remains part of the equation. Latitude’s solution-dyed construction provides strong color retention, helping the shirt maintain its appearance through repeated wear and laundering. The fabric uses technical fibers selected for long-term durability and protective performance.

For workers, this means a shirt designed to feel lighter and more comfortable without giving up the performance expected from industrial FR workwear. For safety managers and PPE specifiers, it provides CAT 2 performance, 12 cal/cm² arc protection, flash fire compliance, and inherent FR protection in a practical button-down format.

A new direction for everyday AR/FR workwear

As electrification expands across industrial operations, workers are encountering electrical hazards in a broader range of jobs and environments. At the same time, longstanding concerns such as flash fire exposure, heat, durability, and worker comfort remain central to PPE selection.

The Ariat® Featherlight 2.0 Work Shirt brings these considerations together through Latitude by GlenGuard. The result is a lightweight FR shirt designed for daily use across oil and gas, utility, electrical, maintenance, and other industrial applications.

With 12+ cal protection, dual-hazard performance, a softer hand, and the lightest-weight CAT 2 fabric GlenGuard has developed to date, Featherlight 2.0 provides a new option for workers who need dependable protection through long days in the field.

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