Innovative gas detection protects workers from explosions, fire and toxins

Chemical vapors pose a real danger to industrial workers. Essential to safety are systems that combine reliable portable gas detection monitors to test for dozens of gases wherever workers go, with fixed gas detection for continuous air monitoring and analysis. Managers in industrial facilities can successfully keep their employees safe from explosions, fire, suffocation, and other injuries related to the inhalation of toxins through careful evaluation of gas detection technology options on the market.

For example, the “Clean Energy” revolution is driving the push for the use of more and more electrical devices. Batteries, however, are the dirty side to this “green” revolution, and dangerous gases emissions can occur during manufacturing, recycling and if a battery is damaged.

A popular electric car model requires 1200 lbs. of lithium-ion batteries. When the sun goes down or the wind stops blowing, key technologies leading this revolution, like solar cells and wind turbines, can no longer produce energy. Batteries, in large quantities, are critical to store this energy and make these “green” technologies viable. An indication of this trend is an estimated compounded growth rate in Lithium-Ion batteries of over 8.2 % CAGR. This makes it evident that batteries will be here for the long haul.

Unfortunately, battery technology is not as green as previously believed. The battery manufacturing processes and raw material requirements are not environmentally friendly. Batteries can emit hazardous gases when damaged; a danger that will be more present in the future as more battery-powered vehicles take to the road. To make matters worse, these batteries typically only have limited effective lifetimes before they must be replaced, and hopefully recycled, which involves processes that produce more environmental hazards.

DOD Technologies, a leader in advanced gas detection and life safety systems, has products to address the many air borne dangers associated with batteries during manufacturing, accidents, and recycling processing.

Battery technologies, particularly when the battery is stressed or damaged, can produce explosive concentrations of hydrogen. DOD’s GasTron XP and Cosmos solutions address this hazard in both the %LEL and ppm range.

In accidents like car collisions or fires, batteries can give off dangerous acid vapors such as hydrogen fluoride and hydrochloric acid. First responders rely on solutions such as the ChemLogic® Portable to pick up low levels that conventional portables do not respond to.

The manufacturing of batteries, as well as the recycling processes, often involve strong acid reduction agents to liberate and refine critical metals required. This produces dangerous concentrations of hydrides, such as arsine and stibine. These gases are commonly found in the semiconductor industry. The DOD ChemLogic® 1 and ChemLogic® 8 colorimetric tape devices will safely detect these substances into the parts per billion (PPB) range.

Safety professionals in battery manufacturing and recycling should evaluate the chemicals used or off-gassed in their facility to determine if employees are at risk. For emergency first responders, having the right tools while working near damaged batteries can save lives long after the accident is over. Be sure to check the short-term exposure limits (STELs) for these gases to help find devices that will detect low and fast.

