5 ways to unlock boiler cost savings in 2026

Boiler systems are mission-critical assets across industrial facilities, yet their performance is often compromised by poor water quality management, improper valve selection or outdated control strategies. Issues like scale formation, unstable water levels, excessive blowdown and valve failure can negatively impact efficiency over time, increase operating costs and shorten equipment life.

Optimizing boiler blowdown and makeup water control is one of the most effective ways to improve system reliability and energy performance. With proven control strategies paired with proper valve and automation selections designed for demanding boiler service, facilities can achieve measurable operational gains.

Leveraging A-T Controls, a Vytl Company’s experience in boiler valve automation, these five best practices highlight practical ways to improve system performance:

Maintain water quality and preserve heat transfer efficiency

As boiler water circulates, dissolved and suspended solids build up as water evaporates. If not properly managed, these solids deposit as scale on heat transfer surfaces, reducing thermal efficiency and forcing the boiler to consume more fuel to maintain steam output.

Properly controlled blowdown removes concentrated solids before scale can form. Maintaining water chemistry within recommended limits protects heat transfer surfaces, improves fuel efficiency and reduces the frequency of mechanical cleaning or tube replacement. Facilities that actively manage blowdown based on system conditions typically see more stable boiler performance and lower operating costs.

Increase blowdown reliability with proper valve automation

Blowdown valves operate under extreme conditions such as high temperatures, pressure fluctuations, and frequent cycling. These demands require valve automation designed for precision, fast response times, and long-term reliability.

Pneumatic actuators are best for blowdown service due to their rapid response times and ability to handle high cycle rates. When paired with valves designed for severe service, automation reduces the risk of incomplete strokes, leakage, or manual operating errors. A-T Controls, a Vytl Company, specializes in automated valve solutions engineered to perform reliably in high-demand boiler applications.

Improve water level stability with proper makeup water control

Makeup water replenishes losses from steam production and blowdown, making accurate flow control essential. Poor makeup water regulation can lead to unstable water levels, thermal shock or inefficient operation.

Valves designed for throttling applications such as V-port ball valves offer improved modulation and control compared to the standard on/off designs. Precise makeup water control supports steady boiler operation, minimizes stress on internal components and helps maintain consistent steam generation under varying load conditions.

Reduce energy and water loss with condition-based blowdown strategies

Traditional time-based blowdown practices often remove more water than necessary, wasting treated water, chemicals and the energy required for makeup water heat replacement.

Condition-based blowdown strategies triggered by conductivity or total dissolved solids measurements allow facilities to remove only the amount of water required to maintain proper chemistry. This approach reduces unnecessary blowdown, lowers fuel and water consumption and improves overall boiler efficiency. Integrating automated valves into these control strategies further enhances consistency and repeatability.

Extend valve and system life with proper materials and serviceable designs

Material selection is critical for valves used in boiler blowdown and makeup water service. Corrosion-resistant alloys, high-temperature seats and live-loaded stem designs help valves withstand harsh operating conditions and frequent cycling.

Equally important is serviceability. Valves designed for in-line maintenance and field repair reduce downtime and total cost of ownership. Purpose-built boiler service valves, such as those engineered and automated by A-T Controls, are designed to support long-term reliability while simplifying maintenance requirements.

A smarter approach to boiler water management

Boiler blowdown and makeup water control should be viewed as a system-level strategy rather than a routine maintenance task. When facilities apply intelligent control methods, select valves engineered for severe service and leverage reliable automation, they can significantly improve efficiency, reliability and asset longevity.

For industrial operators focused on uptime, energy efficiency and lifecycle cost reduction, optimizing boiler blowdown and makeup water control is a practical, high-impact opportunity that delivers lasting operational value.

