4 things to consider when choosing FR outerwear

Creating a safe work environment for employees goes beyond ensuring compliance – a safe work environment means guaranteeing workers are comfortable. Flame resistant clothing (FRC) that is too bulky or too hot poses challenges for end-user compliance and proper use. Workers who are uncomfortable may compromise their protection by rolling up sleeves, opening shirt fronts, shedding protective layers or even violating company policy to be more comfortable.

More than anyone, Tyndale understands that the four main factors in choosing protective clothing are choice, fit, fabric properties, and wearer ratings and reviews are:

Choice: With options, workers are more likely to be comfortable and satisfied with their choice and therefore happier to comply with FR clothing requirements. That helps everyone achieve their most important objective: helping employees stay safe on the job.

Fit: Making sure that a garment fits properly is key. If clothing doesn’t fit properly, the protective features can be compromised. FR clothing shouldn’t be baggy, but it also shouldn’t be overly fitted or tight. Bottom line, fit is fundamental to comfort and safety.

Fabric Properties: Fabric properties like weight, breathability, and moisture wicking only come into play after choice and fit. As stated, no single property, or even several in combination, accurately predicts comfort.

Wearer Ratings and Reviews: In the absence of an official (and usually costly) wear test, online ratings and reviews from peers are extremely important when it comes to purchasing comfortable FR garments. Just like in your personal life (Amazon), you want access to unedited ratings and reviews from real people who have purchased the garment you’re interested in buying.

In order to do their jobs, workers need protective clothing that does its job. Luckily, one of the most pervasive trends in the FRC industry today is the growth of style options. This is why Carhartt – manufacturer of FR Company Gear™ – designed a new line of flame resistant sweatshirts meant to drive comfort and compliance. Carhartt’s line of sweatshirts provide unmatched midweight protection. All three new FR sweatshirts are CAT 3 / 25 CAL rated, making them perfect to layer for warmth, added comfort, and protection while on the job.

Carhartt offers a range of garment options in its Carhartt Company Gear™ line of FR clothing, designed to meet the individual needs and preferences of a wide variety of employees. Carhartt’s 132 years of experience providing work wear across industries throughout the US makes it clear that choice is the way to go. So, Carhartt manufactures FR clothing in a variety of weights, styles and fits to accommodate the entire workforce.

Likewise, Tyndale has made the “Power of Choice” the cornerstone of the managed FR clothing purchase programs it administers. Tyndale programs allow employers to give workers access the full line of Carhartt FR clothing to their employees, along with Tyndale’s own made-in-the-U.S. line of FR and clothing from every other major FR manufacturer. By allowing workers to choose the FR clothing that suits their own unique preferences from a catalog of company-approved items, employers have found that wearers take greater ownership of their FR clothing decisions, express higher levels of satisfaction and take better care of the clothing they wear in the workplace.

