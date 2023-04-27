WMP debuts reimagined workspace, latest tech for faster turnarounds

Woven Metal Products (WMP) unveiled its newly remodeled 125,000-square-foot workspace, as well as additional automated equipment.

WMP also installed several additional new pieces of machinery, including an automated laser and a robotic welding arm, which enable more throughput and increased accuracy while reducing manual labor.

“We are focused on providing our customers with the highest quality fabrication with products made to their precise specifications,” said WMP President Russell Hillenburg. “We regularly reinvest in new equipment to improve our production accuracy and add fabrication capacity, and I’m proud of the new setup we’ve created to make our teams even more efficient.”

For more information, visit wovenmetal.com or call (281) 331-4466.