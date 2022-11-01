WJTA releases eLearning module, introduces medical alert card

WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) has released a new eLearning module in partnership with Health and Safety Council (HASC).

Vacuum Operator Foundational Training (19VACFT) is a 2.5-hour eLearning module based on the association’s Recommended Practices for the Use of Industrial Vacuum Equipment (Blue Book).

Successful completion requires an 80% passing score on the multiple-choice verification quiz, after which trainees receive a field training credential valid for 3 years. 19VACFT is the first of a two-part certification. Vacuum Operator Field Verification is an instructor-led and skills verification — classroom and hands-on.

WJTA medical alert cards

The training provides standardized introduction to terms, applications and safety best practices around air mover, liquid vacuum, sewer cleaner combo unit and hydro/pneumatic excavator operations. 19VACFT can be taken onsite at HASC, at an Association of Reciprocal Safety Councils (ARSC) site, or remotely through HASC’s remote proctoring system.

Medical alert card introduced for vacuum operators

Over 250,000 of WJTA’s water cut medical alert cards have been distributed since 2000. WJTA recommends operators of high-pressure equipment carry them in the event of a water injection incident so information can be given to healthcare providers on the nature of any potential injury.

