Wind farm operations boosted by Bilfinger UK, Sulzer partnership

Bilfinger UK has partnered with Sulzer to help wind farm operators and developers reduce their operations and maintenance costs and to streamline requirements for contractor support.

Bilfinger UK provides the fluid engineering firm’s specialist services within its wider offering to the sector. Sulzer delivers overhaul and testing on all rotating elements within a wind turbine, such as the generator, gearboxes and the turbine itself.

Sulzer is one of few contractors able to carry out these specialist services, which are typically provided by turbine manufacturers. It can also deliver them at up to 40% less cost than OEMs, helping operators save money.

