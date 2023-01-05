Weavix’s walt smart radio next step in frontline communication

weavix™ reiterates its position as a pioneer in innovation for frontline communications with the new model of the walt™ smart radio.

“We set off to build the best smart radio,” said Kevin Turpin, founder and CEO. “But also, something more that would keep every worker safe and connected. This design overhaul reinforces our commitment to the worker, but there’s a larger game at play because it’s more than just communication. It’s keeping people safe, on task and providing visibility into workplaces like never before. And it’s all due to our entire Internet of Workers™ platform.”

walt™ smart radio offers enterprise a software-based solution in the form of hardware to fix the disconnect and technological divide between office and frontline workers. The new design maintains its Class 1 Div. 2 safety certification, along with impressive hardware and software updates. With it, weavix™ aims to improve the collaborative experience on the frontline and shape the future of work through a worker-focused lens.

“This new model shows that we’ve nailed down the hardware,” said Ben Burrus, chief product officer at weavix™, “and the platform that supports and powers it. Our full collaboration suite bridges the gap between deskless and deskbound workers.”

The premise of the walt™ smart radio is to drive productivity by creating a safer, more collaborative workplace. Through instant emergency alerts, a walt™ smart radio can notify response personnel or inform workers of an emergency in their area and what to do next.

The new walt™ smart radio is being deployed to workplaces across the country at no cost for the device. Through its weCare™ managed service, enterprises enjoy the latest walt™ models, support and infrastructure management without additional fees.

For more information, visit weavix.com.