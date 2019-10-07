USES' new Mobile Decon Testing Lab now in service

United States Environmental Services' (USES') new Mobile Decon Testing Lab is now in service. The new mobile service uses specialized chemistries to clean equipment, systems, units and plants, thereby optimizing performance, minimizing costs and downtime, creating a safe work environment for personnel and complying with environmental permits.

USES' new Mobile Decon Testing Lab.

The mobile lab offers:

Chemical decontamination of process equipment for turnarounds, maintenance and new construction.

Temporary drain systems to assist you with meeting the most stringent EPA requirements.

Decon sampling and analysis to ensure you achieve your defined decontamination targets to safely open process equipment and ensure no environmental releases occur.

Contact USES for your testing needs at the 24-hour emergency number below.

For more information, visit www.usesgroup.com or call (888) 279-9930.