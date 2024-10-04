United Rentals, Inc., the world’s largest equipment rental company, introduced ProBox OnDemand, a Bluetooth-enabled automated tool tracking system.

ProBox OnDemand ensures that workers have the right tools exactly when and where they need them, and tracks tools in real time to reduce worksite tool loss significantly.

Expand United Rentals Introduces ProBox OnDemand to Automate Worksite Tool Management

ProBox OnDemand leverages Bluetooth asset tracking tags affixed to tools stored in a patent pending tool storage box. It provides automated visibility and accountability to tool usage, locations and inventory levels. ProBox OnDemand storage units can be stocked by for project or jobsite specific requirements so workers have the tools they need close at hand, reducing or eliminating time-wasting hunts for tools.

“Tool tracking is a smart way to increase worksite productivity and protect project profits,” said Antwan Houston, Region Vice President - Tools, United Rentals. “ProBox OnDemand provides a flexible, convenient solution that delivers accurate results. It allows contractors to move beyond ineffective manual systems and automate tool tracking. The solution helps them save time, labor and money while allowing contractors to use the rental tools of their choice to get work done.”

How ProBox OnDemand Works

Unlike many other tool tracking solutions, ProBox OnDemand is manufacturer agnostic; it can read and report on rental tools from any manufacturer. Rental tools are equipped with Bluetooth tags and stored in the ProBox OnDemand unit, which has a telematics gateway that reads each tag and knows exactly what tools are inside. Anyone who wants to enter ProBox OnDemand must have an assigned PIN or RFID-connected badge. The system records who removed what tool, and provides real-time visibility into what tools have not been returned, allowing supervisors to track down missing tools and mitigate tool loss.

Utilization data generated by ProBox OnDemand helps contractors control tool spending and right-size tool inventories. Visibility into utilization allows managers to reduce the underutilized tools they rent and ensure that high-demand tools are readily available to support maximum productivity.

ProBox OnDemand is part of the United Rentals Worksite Performance portfolio, a suite of solutions that helps customers create connected worksites to drive safety, productivity and sustainability objectives.

Learn more about Worksite Performance Solutions at unitedrentals.com/worksite-performance-solutions.