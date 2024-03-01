United Rentals has introduced new equipment access management capabilities and an enhanced rental experience within the United Rentals Mobile App™.

The app adds to United Rentals’ ecosystem of digital tools that enable users to complete equipment and rental tasks from a mobile device anywhere, anytime.

United Rentals introduces new features in mobile app

Manage equipment access. Permissioned users can view equipment access PIN codes within the mobile app to better ensure equipment productivity and safety. Browse equipment and specifications. Users can browse the entire equipment catalog and scan product specifications and descriptions.

View custom pricing and reserve equipment with a streamlined experience. Teams can view account-specific pricing and checkout with more control and fewer clicks.

Monitor real time equipment data. Users can track usage and location tied to the industry’s largest telematics-enabled fleet of equipment.

The features are available to all customers with a digital profile with set permissions.

For more information, visit unitedrentals.com.