United Rentals introduces new Estimated Emissions dashboard

Through the cloud-based fleet management platform Total Control®, United Rentals has introduced the Estimated Emissions dashboard, which enables users to view rental equipment and jobsites through the lens of current and historical estimated carbon emissions.

The dashboard helps customers understand their equipment emissions and make data-based decisions to enact changes that will yield the most significant results. Users can view estimated emissions data — specifically, estimated mt of CO 2 equivalent — by equipment category class, time or jobsite. From any view, users can filter the data by time period — such as current month, previous month, year-to-date and previous year — account, jobsite and category class.

