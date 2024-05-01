The Hipower EHR Solar Battery Generator takes hybrid power systems to the next level of sustainability by adding an integrated solar array, providing a new way to dramatically reduce jobsite emissions and fuel use.

United Rentals adds microgrid solar battery generators

Developed in collaboration with United Rentals, the EHR Solar Battery Generator leverages the sun as its main energy source. The onboard 10kW solar array, which sits atop the unit and features extendable panels, captures the sun’s energy and converts it to electric power that’s stored in the batteries. When the batteries are near depletion, the generator can provide backup power. Instead of a diesel generator, the unit’s 50 kilo-volt-amperes generator runs on cleaner-burning propane. The microgrid can be mounted on a 20-foot by 8-foot trailer or a skid and provides enough juice to power container offices and restroom trailers or charge electric tools and equipment.

