Turner wins Constructech Vision Award for Turner Tablet

Turner Industries has earned a 2019 Constructech Vision for Safety Award for Turner Tablet, an innovative technology system that allows crews to digitally manage workflow in real time and operate in a smart, safe and efficient manner. The Constructech accolade is Turner's sixth in a decade.

Turner Industries' Turner Tablet

The Turner Tablet process deploys customized, easy-to-use tablet computers to foremen in the field. The devices are equipped with a wide variety of proprietary applications that help increase efficiency and safety by making analytics readily available, automating procedures and administrative functions, streamlining communication and increasing accountability, among other functions. In the past year, jobsites where electronic job safety analyses were completed on Turner Tablets have realized a combined seven-figure documented cost savings.

