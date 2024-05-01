Tube Tech unveils convection section automated rover system

Tube Tech launched its next generation Mark 7 fired heater rover system capable of remotely eradicating more than 90% of convection section fouling.

Expand Tube Tech launched its next generation Mark 7 fired heater rover system capable of remotely eradicating more than 90% of convection section fouling.

The new technology holds two patents. It can automatically crawl over intermediate tube support plates and across tubes, requiring fewer access points and enhancing its ability to access hard-to-reach areas. This feature enables the system to clean more in less time.

The new automated rover uses lidar technology for distance sensing and can detect blockages or obstructions. Live high definition footage provides the operator with real-time feedback from within the convection bank providing an accurate representation of its condition and any areas of concern. Images and videos can also be used for reporting and analysis.

The Mark 7 rover restores fired heater convection sections back to their original design thermal efficiency regardless of the level or type of fouling, dramatically reducing CO 2 emissions.

For more information, visit tubetech.com.