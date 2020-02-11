Tube Tech launches demonstrations of new Shell Side Jet

iQoncept

Tube Tech International has begun live demonstrations of its new Shell Side Jet on the open market.

The result of a multimillion-dollar R&D investment, the innovation is guaranteed to remove fouling from the outside heat-transfer surface of shell and tube exchangers for the first time.

Developed by Tube Tech with R&D funding from the Horizon 2020 program via the SME Instrument, Shell Side Jet was created to meet the demands of the petrochemical market for a solution to clean between shell side tubes. Shell Side Jet will be the only technology in the world able to tackle shell side fouling with guaranteed results, restoring assets to near-design thermal efficiency by removing at least 90 percent of fouling while reducing CO2 emissions.

"The live demonstrations of our Shell Side Jet solution are a huge milestone for us, prior to the launch in March 2020," said Tube Tech R&D Manager Derek Sumsion.

For more information, visit www.tubetech.com/shell-side-jet or call(832) 286-1322.