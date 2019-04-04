Troop Industrial offers I-RodÂ® product family

Troop Industrial offers the complete I-RodÂ® product family: Nu-Bolt Assembly, I-Rod Material and I-Rod Clip.

Available in sizes up t

o 42 inches, the Nu-Bolt Assembly consists of a U-bolt with polyshrink, four nuts and a cut-and-drilled piece of half-round I-Rod material. The Nu-Bolt Assembly combines the half-round I-Rod support with a heat-shrink-coated U-bolt to provide long-term service in harsh operating environments.

The I-Rod Material is sold in half-round lengths or cut and drilled for standard U-bolts. Conventional pipe support designs trap water, which soon leads to corrosion that can eventually cause pipe failure. I-Rod Material can be installed along a beam support. There has never been a reported pipe failure at a pipe support when I-Rod was used.

I-Rod Clips are designed for cradle-style supports, clamps and pipe shoes. The halfround shape allows moisture to evaporate, eliminating the crevice.

