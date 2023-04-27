“A proper fit is extremely important. An uncomfortable fit causes hand fatigue and ultimately could lead to a potential workplace hazard,” according to Superior Glove’s website.

Superior Glove presents Sure Knit S13MW wool liner gloves Sure Knit S13MW

The newly introduced general-purpose black merino wool liner gloves are constructed of black merino wool to hide dirt and provide warmth. Sure Knit™ S13MW gloves are extremely soft and comfortable and provide natural insulation with antimicrobial properties. They can be paired with other gloves for added warmth when working outdoors.

