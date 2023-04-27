Sulzer’s range of recirculation pumps has been updated to improve performance and overall efficiency while retaining a robust and reliable design.

Sulzer updates submersible recirculation pump Submersible recirculation pump

The company’s submersible recirculation pumps are renowned for their reliability and performance, operating around-the-clock, aiming to deliver further improvements in efficiency and build quality. The latest range of XRCP recirculation pumps include design changes that have delivered a hydraulic efficiency increase of 20 percentage points. The Premium Efficiency drive motors have a new, range-topping 25kW unit to increase performance for larger applications.

Efficiency gains have been achieved by improving the propeller design and reducing clearances between the propeller and the shroud. The frame which retains the impeller and motor has been updated to streamline the manufacturing process and improve strength, which supports the long service life expectancy.

