Sulzer launches new dewatering pumps for smaller tasks

Used throughout mining and civil engineering schemes, dewatering pumps are vital to projects running to time.

For day-to-day removal of water, Sulzer has completed its lineup of dewatering pumps, launching five new models for drainage and sludge applications.

Designated as ‘J’ for drainage and ‘JS’ for sludge, the new J4, J7, JS4, JS7 and JS8 models offer flowrates from 5.5 l/s with heads up to 16 m. Their slim design and light construction weight makes them easy to transport between locations and set up for work. Stainless steel construction ensures long-term reliability against erosion and corrosion.

The pumps are designed for safe and effective operation without supervision.

Available with hose or threaded connections for ease of installation, in temporary or fixed applications, the new pumps are ideally suited to a range of dewatering tasks. Maintenance is easy, with inspection ports to assess seal integrity and simple spare part management thanks to the modular design of the pump.

