Sulzer expands bioplastics portfolio with CAPSUL, launches SULAC

Sulzer is launching a new end-to-end licensed technology – CAPSUL™ – for the continuous manufacturing of polycaprolactone (PCL), a biodegradable polyester often used in the packaging, textile, agricultural and horticultural industries.

The CAPSUL™ solution enables optimal process performance for production of premier quality PCL grades at competitive rates. It joins Sulzer’s existing offering in renewable and circular plastic technologies, including polylactic acid process technology.

SULAC™ was developed to meet market demand for the lactide biopolymer and ultimately facilitate the broad adoption of more circular and sustainable high-quality plastics. It enables polylactic acid producers to seamlessly integrate new lactic acid to lactide capabilities. It also facilitates delivery of a wide range of high-quality, competitive biopolymer grades, while improving operational efficiencies.

