StoneAge’s AutoBox ABX-3L designed to handle even tougher jobs

StoneAge has introduced the latest advancement in tube cleaning technology: the updated AutoBox ABX-3L, which features several enhancements for contractors who need to push beyond the limits in the most difficult cleaning conditions.

StoneAge's updated AutoBox ABX-3L.

The updated AutoBox ABX-3L has more power for demanding applications. It delivers proven performance for vertical cleaning, long runs or large hose, and is optimized for triple-, dual- and single-lance setups. The new belt features include:

• Two drive belts for different temperatures and fouling conditions.

• Swap belts in seconds with no tools.

For more information, visit www.stoneagetools.com or call (866) 795-1586.