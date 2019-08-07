SPIR STAR releases updated Flex Lance Selection Guide

SPIR STAR Ltd. has released a new Flex Lance Selection Guide for the water blast industry. SPIR STAR has long been in compliance with the best practices safety standard established in 2015, but until now had not updated the well-used field selection guide.

"We get calls all the time from customers asking us to update the poster. Because the end fittings and hoses are actual size, it gets used a lot in the field for a quick reference," said Jerry Carter, vice president of sales.

The WaterJet Technology Association recommended color coding of high-pressure flex lances for the purpose of creating a standard by which to identify the working pressure of any hose assembly prior to application.

For more information and to receive your free poster, email info@spirstar.com with your name, company and mailing address.