Sparkling Clear now supplier of NOMAD PWR-FLO conductive poly pumps

Sparkling Clear Industries has expanded its product offerings to include NOMAD™ PWR-FLO™ Conductive Poly Pumps, now available in 1-, 1.5- and 2-inch sizes.

These graphite-filled, conductive air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps meet EN ISO 80079-36 and 37 standards for explosive atmospheres, providing anti-static protection for safer operation in volatile or flammable environments.

Static buildup inside non-conductive equipment can create dangerous sparks when transferring flammable or combustible fluids. NOMAD conductive pumps safely dissipate static charges, helping protect people, property and production.

Built on NOMAD’s proven PWR-FLO design, the pumps deliver reliable, energy-efficient performance for chemical, coatings and industrial transfer applications. They are designed as drop-in replacements for many leading AODD brands, allowing easy upgrades without piping or mounting changes, reducing downtime and improving efficiency.

For more information, visit sparklingclear.com.