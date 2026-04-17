Sparkling Clear introduces stainless steel GuardEx Pro-Flo air valves for AOD pumps

Sparkling Clear Industries has expanded its NOMAD™ product offerings with new GuardEx™ stainless steel air valves and center sections, designed for ¼-, ½-, 1-, 1.5- and 2-inch metallic AODD pumps.

Expand NOMAD Stainless Steel GuardEx Pro-Flo - 1

These stainless steel components can be used as replacement spares or to configure a fully stainless steel, ATEX-compliant NOMAD PWR-FLO™ pump, increasing durability and performance in demanding industrial environments.

The GuardEx™ ADS design offers operators greater flexibility to repair or upgrade existing pumps while reducing downtime and maintenance costs. Ideal for chemical processing, coatings and other harsh service applications, the stainless steel configuration enhances corrosion resistance and operational reliability.

For more information, visit sparklingclear.com.