Sherwin-Williams launches ultra-highsolids epoxy, Heat-Flex ACE Sherwin Williams’ ultra-high-solids epoxy, Heat-Flex® ACE, strengthens current lineup for the best resistance to CUI.

Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine has introduced the best ways to date to mitigate the dangerous condition of CUI with its new line of Heat-Flex® CUI-mitigation coatings.

The line includes Heat-Flex ACE (Advanced CUI Epoxy), which is an ultra-high-solids epoxy novolac developed with a functional chemical enhancement for CUI mitigation. The coating performs the best at mitigating CUI out of any other formulation available. In addition, three coatings featuring a high concentration of micaceous iron oxide (MIO) pigment round out the lineup, including Heat-Flex 750, Heat-Flex 1200 Plus and Heat-Flex 650. The MIO-enhanced coatings offer significantly improved CUI-mitigation performance compared to similar formulations currently on the market.

All four Heat-Flex CUI-mitigation coatings have passed extensive lab testing, showing good to excellent performance in a variety of tests.

For more information, visit sherwin-williams.com.